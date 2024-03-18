Even if the legendary late-1990s anime series Cowboy Bebop didn't have the lofty reputation it does, viewers tuning in for the first time might still expect something amazing and/or unique. After all, there's some (admittedly blink and you'll miss it) text in the show's iconic opening sequence that reads: "The work, which becomes a genre itself, will be called... Cowboy Bebop." And Cowboy Bebop does pretty much feel like its own genre, given how most individual episodes (or "sessions," according to the show) have distinct tones/styles/influences, with all sorts of genres homaged - and sometimes parodied - all the while the series tells something of an overarching storyline that begins and ends in a dramatic fashion.

There's complex world-building and an overall narrative to Cowboy Bebop, but many of the episodes are standalone in nature, usually revolving around the unsuccessful exploits of several bounty hunters who reside on the Bebop spaceship. It's an action/sci-fi/neo-noir/Western/comedy/drama anime series set in 2071 with a likable yet complex main cast (there's even more than meets the eye to Ein, the team dog), and plenty of one-off side characters who help make the episodes they appear in stand out. All 26 episodes of the show - most of them great, but some greater than others - are ranked below, with the 2001 movie included for good measure (as it takes place between episodes 22 and 23), and the two two-parter episodes counted as one each, given how hard the halves are to separate in both instances.

Cowboy Bebop (1998) Release Date September 2, 2001 Cast Koichi Yamadera , Unshô Ishizuka , Megumi Hayashibara , Steve Blum , Beau Billingslea Seasons 1

25 "Wild Horses"

Episode 19 (1999)

Image via Sunrise

The placement of “Wild Horses” does it little to no favors, given that as the 19th episode, it’s sandwiched between two of Cowboy Bebop’s very best episodes (obviously, more on episodes 18 and 20 later). Still, its worst sin when judged on its own is probably the fact it’s less memorable than your standard (very high-quality) episode of Cowboy Bebop, and it’s therefore, at worst, still pretty good.

Protagonist Spike Spiegel is off on his own for much of the episode, dealing with running out of gas on Earth, while in the meantime, fellow Bebop passengers/bounty hunters Jet and Faye go after a group of space pirates, later getting Spike’s help when he reunites with them. It’s also notable for being one of four episodes of the show that were temporarily banned on U.S. television for containing potentially sensitive content in the wake of some early 2000s events.

24 "Gateway Shuffle"

Episode 4 (1998)

Image via Sunrise

“Gateway Shuffle” is the first episode that doesn’t serve as an introduction to a main character, given viewers meet Spike Spiegel and Jet Black in the first episode, the unusually smart corgi known as Ein joins the show in the second episode, and Faye Valentine first makes an appearance in the third. It also comes one episode before a pivotal episode that introduces the main villain of the show: a fearsome criminal who has a history with Spike and literally goes by the name “Vicious.”

But “Gateway Shuffle” isn’t quite as exciting as all that. It’s one of the lesser standalone episodes of the show with its main plot revolving around the main characters running into some eco-terrorists who can turn people into apes with a biological weapon, which is perhaps a little much, even for a show like Cowboy Bebop. At least it marks the episode where Faye officially decides to stick around on the Bebop, gradually becoming one of the show’s most interesting characters once more of her past starts getting revealed.

23 "Heavy Metal Queen"

Episode 7 (1998)

Image via Sunrise

While the Bebop crew tend to work alone and are indeed often defined by the difficulties they have fitting in with others, “Heavy Metal Queen” sees them getting a temporary ally in the form of a tough space trucker who goes by V.T. She’s an interesting character, defined by her initial dislike of Spike (he’s an acquired taste) and her past that involved being married to a bounty hunter long ago, and the episode she appears in is mostly just pretty good.

It's another Cowboy Bebop episode where the crew goes after a bounty but ends up going home empty-handed, and besides a neat one-off character in the form of V.T., there’s not a ton else to say about it. Still, the animation and music are as good as ever (qualities that can be praised when it comes to every episode), and the world of Cowboy Bebop is always an enjoyable one to spend time in, no matter the quality of the storyline being followed.

22 "Boogie Woogie Feng Shui"

Episode 21 (1999)

Image via Sunrise

If you’re after the go-to pick for most people’s least favorite Cowboy Bebop episode, it’s probably going to be “Boogie Woogie Feng Shui.” As the title might imply, it’s among the more comedic episodes of the show (at least until the ending), and that makes it stand out a little among some of the great – and perhaps more serious – episodes that make up the final third of the whole series, with episodes 23 to 26 being particularly iconic.

Still, when approached with the right frame of mind, “Boogie Woogie Feng Shui” remains fun, being a Jet-centric episode that sees him getting into a decently enjoyable misadventure with the daughter of one of his old friends. It’s perhaps hard to passionately defend it any more than that, but it might not be quite as bad as some try to make it sound (it’s not really bad at all, to be honest).

21 "Jamming with Edward"

Episode 9 (1998)

Image via Sunrise

All the main characters of Cowboy Bebop get progressively more interesting the longer the show goes on, and that can make character introduction episodes feel comparatively a little weaker. By the end of the show’s run, the eccentric Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV (she usually just goes by “Ed,” thankfully) is endearing and well fleshed-out as a character, but her presence can initially feel overwhelming.

She first shows up in this ninth episode of the show and is instantly weird, unusually intelligent, and perhaps a little annoying. She’s also a hacker who basically forces her way onto the Bebop, becoming its fourth and final human member (fifth, if Ein’s included, and he should be). Still, Ed ends up being an important part of Cowboy Bebop as the episodes go on, and even if she’s occasionally grating, she does bring a new level of frenzied energy to the show as a whole.

20 "Honky Tonk Woman"

Episode 3 (1998)

Image via Sunrise

In comparison to Ed’s, Faye’s introductory episode, “Honky Tonk Women,” fares a little better, and maybe it also feels a little more natural to introduce a main character in episode 3, as opposed to episode 9. Still, like Ed, the tragic past and personal struggles that define Faye can’t fully be explored this early on, and so while she’s introduced as a perpetually unlucky femme fatale (of sorts), it’s an understatement to say there’s a lot more to her, with it being a testament to the show's expert writing that initially straightforward characters become so complex.

Spike and Jet run into her at a casino located on a space station, with the pair being there to earn some money, and Faye being there to get out of debt. None of them end up getting what they planned for, but they do all meet here and one episode later, they’re part of the same ragtag bounty-hunting team, so… maybe not a total loss?

19 "Stray Dog Strut"

Episode 2 (1998)

Image via Sunrise

The best boy of the Bebop, Ein, makes his grand entrance in the light-hearted and entertaining second episode of Cowboy Bebop, the appropriately titled “Stray Dog Strut.” He’s an extremely clever canine known as a “data dog,” and while his past isn’t as well-explored as the other main characters, it’s safe to assume some sort of experimentation led to his uncanny intelligence, especially because he’s stolen from a research facility in this episode.

There’s a bounty being offered for the capture of the individual who stole Ein, which is how the dog crosses paths with Spike and Jet. Though they fail to bring their target in, as per usual, they do end up essentially adopting Ein, and given he’s good company and can perform numerous tasks – including interacting with computers and other pieces of technology – the whole misadventure wasn’t a total failure for the ever-growing Bebop crew.

18 "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Episode 14 (1999)

Image via Sunrise

Not to be mixed up with a certain movie that came out almost 20 years after this episode aired, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is a strange and somewhat slow-paced episode of Cowboy Bebop that nevertheless leaves an impact. The target of the crew is an elusive figure who’s behind a series of outer-space robberies, with Ed eventually getting a lead on who might be behind it all through a game of virtual chess.

It's an episode that builds up to a quietly sad – and potentially bittersweet – conclusion that’s fairly effective, though not quite as memorably devastating as the series’ most iconic sad moments. Still, so long as you can get behind this episode being a little less action-packed than most, there’s definitely a solid mystery storyline at the heart of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and the ending makes the slow-burn plot more than worth sitting through.

17 "Sympathy for the Devil"

Episode 6 (1998)

Image via Sunrise

Perhaps a little like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Sympathy for the Devil” revolves around a somewhat strange and mysterious target; someone who’s connected to a bounty Spike and Jet are initially chasing. This person ends up being someone who has the appearance of a young boy, but is actually a person who’s unable to age due to a singularity event caused by the explosion of an astral gate.

It’s dangerously close to being a little far-fetched, especially once it’s revealed this figure can only die if exposed to a certain stone; almost like he’s some kind of space vampire. And while it’s an episode that throws a lot of unexpected things at the viewer in rapid succession, it builds up to a conclusion that’s genuinely surprising and haunting, especially considering this is a standalone kind of episode (with most of Cowboy Bebop’s most devastating episodes revolving around the main characters, naturally).

16 "My Funny Valentine"

Episode 15 (1999)

Image via Sunrise

Faye’s backstory gets explored quite extensively in “My Funny Valentine,” being a key episode for the character as a result (again, it’s in the title). Much of her debt, as it turned out, came from being in cryogenic sleep for more than half a century, with her financial situation worsening after meeting a man named Whitney who supposedly died shortly after, leaving her with his own debts.

They’re reunited surprisingly when Jet captures him because of the bounty on his head, and though she considers allying herself with him again, she sides with the Bebop crew and gives up on her attempts to free him. She gets to be the center of the episode and comes to be closer to Spike and the other Bebop crew members by the end of it, though anyone who’s seen the whole series will know the most memorable episode about Faye’s past is still yet to come, at this point…

15 "Ganymede Elegy"

Episode 10 (1998)

Image via Sunrise

If you were curious to see a Past Lives-type of story play out with one of the main characters of Cowboy Bebop, you’re in luck! “Ganymede Elegy” is another very good episode of the show that centers on Jet, with complex feelings resurfacing after he and the Bebop crew visit the Jupiter moon of Ganymede, which is where one of his past loves resides, and he runs into her during this episode.

Jet is the resident tough guy on board the Bebop, being the tallest, strongest, and most physically imposing main character on the show, but exploring his more sentimental past does serve to make him even more interesting and multifaceted a character. “Ganymede Elegy” might be a little slow and clearly self-contained, but it’s memorably moody and provides compelling insight into one of Cowboy Bebop’s main characters, being a more than solid session overall as a result.

14 "Black Dog Serenade"

Episode 16 (1999)

Image via Sunrise

Hey, look, it’s another fairly moody Jet episode of Cowboy Bebop that largely revolves around him running into someone from his past. Unlike “Ganymede Elegy,” though, “Black Dog Serenade” sees Jet encountering his partner back from his days being a cop, but like that aforementioned episode, “Black Dog Serenade” does take place on one of Jupiter’s moons: Europa.

Jet learns some unfortunate truths about an old partner from his past life as a cop while helping him track down the man who was purportedly responsible for Jet losing his left arm (he has a cybernetic limb throughout the series). Like many Cowboy Bebop episodes, “Black Dog Serenade” ends on a bit of a downer, but the ride there throughout is quite entertaining, and it functions well as another session that mostly focuses on Jet… both it and “Ganymede Elegy” are a decent amount better than "Boogie Woogie Feng Shui,” admittedly.

13 'Cowboy Bebop: The Movie' (2001)

Director: Shinichirō Watanabe

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan

With a runtime that’s close to two hours, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie is nearly five times longer than any standard episode of Cowboy Bebop, so it can feel a little strange to compare it to every other installment in the series. But then, on the other hand, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie does retain the style and overall flavor of the show, in many ways, and also takes place between episodes 22 and 23; call it a feature-length episode 22.5, if you want to.

It was a wise decision to make, considering a prequel wouldn’t have all the characters together, and a sequel to the series wouldn’t have felt wise, given how conclusively and brilliantly the original anime run ended. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie is a great anime movie the way the show is a great anime series, and though the plot boils down to another adventure involving the crew trying to capture a dangerous target with a massive bounty on their heads, the slicker animation and a chance to see all the characters again makes seeking out this 2001 movie a necessity for any fans of the show.

12 "Cowboy Funk"

Episode 22 (1999)

Image via Sunrise

Though some of what’s already been said might make it sound like most comedic episodes of Cowboy Bebop are of lesser quality, that’s really not the case; some are just funnier and more memorable than others. There’s an argument to be made, for example, that “Cowboy Funk” is a genuinely great Cowboy Bebop session, and a good chunk of it feels like a parody/futuristic update of the spaghetti Western style popularized by the likes of Sergio Leone.

Spike feels like something of a futuristic old West bounty hunter (in space), but then in “Cowboy Funk,” he runs into another bounty hunter who feels even more like a cowboy, and the two become instant rivals. Both are pursuing a serial bomber, but then get more invested in outdoing the other, leading to an episode filled with explosions (obviously), action, and plenty of great comedic beats; it’s an all-around very entertaining one.

11 "Mushroom Samba"

Episode 17 (1999)

Image via Sunrise

Another episode that’s a great demonstration of how surprisingly funny Cowboy Bebop can be, “Mushroom Samba” pivots from the usual kinds of bounty-chasing plots and instead revolves around what happens when the Bebop crew accidentally eats some hallucinogenic mushrooms. Said mushrooms were courtesy of Ed, who’d been tasked with finding some food for the starving crew, and had assumed they were normal mushrooms.

Vivid, surreal, and kind of amusing hallucinations put Spike, Jet, and Faye out of commission, leading to Ed and Ein having to carry the weight for once and go after a bounty on their own. Ed lets her target go after he offers her what she thinks are hallucinogenic mushrooms that could be worth a good deal, but they end up being shiitake mushrooms that, ironically, would’ve been quite good to eat. It’s a fun time. Also, Ein speaks to a cow.

10 "Waltz for Venus"

Episode 8 (1998)

Image via Sunrise

A one-off character named Rocco more or less gets to be the star of “Waltz for Venus,” as he meets Spike and asks him to hold onto a valuable package. It contains a rare plant that’s able to cure a certain type of sickness a family member of Rocco’s is suffering from, though the fact he stole it from a group of gangsters makes him a target, with Spike ultimately helping him with his predicament.

It works in the same way many great episodes of Cowboy Bebop do: it tells a compelling story in a short amount of time, has a good amount of heart, and tops it all off with intriguing sci-fi elements and some strong action. It’s not as flashy as some of the more high-concept one-off episodes, but it hits all the notes it needs to and is, as a result, a very strong session.

9 "Toys in the Attic"

Episode 11 (1999)

Image via Sunrise

Speaking of high-concept Cowboy Bebop episodes, “Toys in the Attic” is certainly one of them. It puts a spin on a tried and true sci-fi/horror premise, with the episode revolving around some kind of entity that’s loose on the Bebop and is able to take its crew members out of commission by biting them. Spike ends up being the lone survivor, so to speak, going after the creature Ripley-style.

It might be a stretch to call “Toys in the Attic” scary, particularly because it’s not as high-stakes or in-your-face with horror as something like Alien might be, but it’s tense and exciting enough, and pretty funny in parts, too. It restricts the action to the Bebop throughout, and still manages to be entertaining without the usual space travel and planet-hopping that defines much of the series.

8 "Brain Scratch"

Episode 23 (1999)

Image via Sunrise

Cowboy Bebop seemed more willing to dip its toes into the horror genre as it neared the end of its run, which is especially clear in episode 20 (more on that in a bit) and also apparent in episode 23, “Brain Scratch.” Its premise sees the Bebop crew trying to find the leader of an undeniably creepy cult named SCRATCH: a man named Dr. Londes who claims to be able to digitize souls, meaning bodies are no longer needed.

It's a quietly creepy episode, and very much reminiscent of certain real-life cults (particularly Heaven’s Gate). It has a somewhat unexpected placement in the series as a whole, taking place before episodes 24 to 26 - which function as powerful send-offs to all the main characters - but it’s an understated and impactful episode. It may not directly impact the events that follow, but it’s likely to get the viewer into a particular headspace as they journey into the final sessions of the show.

7 "Asteroid Blues"

Episode 1 (1998)

Image via Sunrise

Instantly establishing the show as one that blends timeless film noir tropes with an exciting science-fiction setting, “Asteroid Blues” is also a perfect introduction to both Spike and Jet. As a first episode, it’s honestly a little underrated, or perhaps taken for granted, but revisiting it after watching the whole series really makes it apparent just how much it establishes when it comes to setting, mood, and thematic material for Cowboy Bebop as a whole.

As far as pure “bounty-hunting” focused episodes of the show go, "Asteroid Blues" might well be the best, with its narrative being an action-packed and ultimately tragic one that sees Spike and others pursuing a pair of doomed criminals/lovers. The episode’s ending is particularly powerful, and its enigmatic opening is no slouch, either, given it hints at the central conflict of the show that would be explored more in some of Cowboy Bebop’s finest episodes, starting with #5.

6 "Speak Like a Child"

Episode 18 (1999)

Image via Sunrise

Easily up there as one of the saddest episodes of the show, “Speak Like a Child” continues to explore Faye’s past, managing to be more devastating than "My Funny Valentine," which did the same. “Speak Like a Child” involves Faye getting a mysterious package with a Betamax tape in it, which kicks off the search for an old piece of technology that will be able to play it.

The tape ultimately has footage of Faye from back when she was a teenager which, given her long period of being cryogenically frozen, was likely sometime during the early 2000s. A teenage Faye made it as a time capsule for her older self, though the show’s Faye, who’s living out of time in the early 2070s, tragically has no memory of ever doing it. It might not sound particularly emotionally intense on paper, but watching it play out during the episode is undeniably moving.