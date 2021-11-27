Netflix's live-action adaptation of the 1990's Japanese anime Cowboy Bebop arrived on the streaming service on November 19, and while the series has been a hit, many fans spent much of Season 1 wondering where a certain red-haired hacker was. In a new featurette from Netflix Geeked, fans can catch up with Radical Ed and hear from actor Eden Perkins about what it was like to bring the character to life at the end of Cowboy Bebop's Season 1 finale. The featurette opens with tweets from fans praising the series, including John Cho's performance as Spike Speigel, and Yoko Kanno's incredible score, while also asking, where on Earth is Ed?

Radical Ed is a child prodigy, and in the original anime series, she hacks her way onto the crew of the Bebop and then makes herself an invaluable part of the team. In the series, Perkins' Ed finds Spike Speigel in an alley in the closing moments of the finale. "I got to act with John Cho, which was very cool. It was such an amazing experience," shared Perkins.

Cowboy Bebop tells the story of a rogue group of bounty hunters who travel through space taking on the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. The original series ran for 26 episodes in 1998, and was created by Hajimi Yatate and written by Keiko Nombumoto. Netflix's adaptation was created by Christopher L. Yost and written by Sean Cummings and Karl Taro Greenfeld. Yost's writing credits also include Thor: Ragnarok and The Mandalorian.

While Ed only has one scene in the new series, she arrives full of personality and energy. "When I finally got to actually be on set, it was incredible. It was just one night of shooting...The sets are so, so cool and at night it's like a completely different atmosphere," said Perkins. Perkins is thrilled for fans to meet their character and see what their take on Ed brings to the series. Netflix has not yet announced whether Cowboy Bebop will get a second season, but Season 1 left plenty of room for the show to continue where the original anime did not.

"She's an amazing character and I really relate to her, actually," said Perkins of Radical Ed. "And it was just so, so incredibly exciting being cast as her."

Cowboy Bebop is Perkins' debut performance. Season 1 also stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, Alex Hassell and John Noble. Fans can stream Cowboy Bebop on Netflix now. Watch the short featurette on Radical Ed below:

