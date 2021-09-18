To say there’s a lot of pressure and anticipation on Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop would be an understatement. Nevertheless, the live-action crew (at least most of them) will be gracing our screens on November 19th, and we have a new look at the motley gang’s leader. EW released a new photo of John Cho as the charismatic bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, which teases one of the many adventures we can expect to see in the series.

In the photo, Spike looks to be surveying a town square occupied by various groups of locals. His suit and hairstyling continue to look straight out of the anime which could bode well for the divisive series. Perhaps what is most noticeable, however, is how Cho appears to be embodying Spike’s signature swagger in the photo, something that has been noticeably absent in the footage released thus far.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: John Cho on Training for 'Cowboy Bebop': "I Don’t Think That I've Ever Taken a Role More Seriously"However, he is not the only character from the original anime to be featured in the photo. Bebop fans might also find the group of characters known as the Three Old Men in the image as well. These recurring characters, known as Antonio, Jobim, and Carlos, often show up in the same places as the Bebop crew. Thanks to their distinct choice of hats, it is likely this gag will be featured in the adaptation.

Joining Cho in his space journeys are Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, and Alex Hassell. The show is a co-production between original series creators Sunrise Inc., executive producer Marty Adelstein’s company Tomorrow Studios, and the producing team of Midnight Radio. Thor: Ragnarok and The Mandalorian writer Christopher Yost serves as producer and scribe for the series. Original series composer Yoko Kanno is returning to provide the adaptation with music that is sure to kick some ass, as well.

Check out the new photo of Spike and the Three Old Men from EW below. Cowboy Bebop will arrive on Netflix on November 19th.

Image via Netflix

KEEP READING: Why Fashion Is Essential to the Universe of 'Jojo's Bizarre Adventure'

Share Share Tweet Email

'Eternals' Kit Harington Reveals He Turned Down Another Superhero Role During 'Game of Thrones' Make Jon Snow play Iceman, you cowards!

Read Next