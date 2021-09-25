As promised, Netflix revealed the jazzy opening sequence for Cowboy Bepop today during the TUDUM festivities, and while that is very exciting Netflix also dropped six brand new images for the series, providing a first look at four additional characters.

Last month Netflix gave us our first glimpse at the upcoming live-action adaptation, which stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine and now we finally get to see Tamara Tunie as Ana, Mason Alexander Park as Gren, Alex Hassell as Vicious, and Elena Satine as Julia.

Netflix also shared a picture of the adorable — and super-smart — canine Einstein (a.k.a Ein) who is a dead-ringer for their animated counterpart. It looks like this adaptation might get everything right, but fans are always hard to please.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New 'Cowboy Bebop' Image Shows John Cho’s Spike Strutting His Stuff

Once upon a time, Spike, Vicious, and Julia were all comrades at arms in the Red Dragon crime syndicate, but based on the new image it looks like there might be some bad blood between Vicious and Spike. We are only two months away from seeing all of these characters finally interacting with each other in live-action and in lieu of an official trailer these new images are the perfect way to get fans excited.

Cowboy Bepop is written by Christopher Yost, who also serves as a producer. The series is a co-production between the original series creators Sunrise Inc., with executive producer Marty Adelstein's company Tomorrow Studios, and the producing team over at Midnight Radio.

The series premieres on Netflix on November 19. In the meantime, check out the four new character photos and a bloodied Spike facing off against Vicious below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

KEEP READING: Let's Jam! Netflix's Live Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Reveals Its Opening Credits Sequence, Featuring the Music of Yoko Kanno

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix Announces 'The Witcher' Season 3 You better find some coins to toss.

Read Next