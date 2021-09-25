If you ever watched the original Cowboy Bebop, just hearing a low male voice say "I think it's time we blow this scene..." gets your blood racing for blazing trumpets, swinging jazz, and another episode of the classic space cowboy anime series. So this is the moment of truth for Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation — the big reveal of the new opening credits, featuring the music of original series composer Yoko Kanno.

Netflix's official description for the much-anticipated series is as follows:

COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

The original Cowboy Bebop opening credits sequence is so iconic that over the years it's inspired other series to follow suit, such as the HBO Max dramedy The Flight Attendant — creator Steve Yockey told Collider last year that he sent it to composer Blake Neely as an example of what he was looking.

While it's always hard to please everyone in a situation like this, Yoko Kanno's involvement in the series' music is a clear sign that the Netflix show's executive producers are serious about making sure that original fans, as well as newcomers, are on board with the live-action version. These new credits are packed with anime flare and memorable moments from the series, and the music still, as always, slaps. So now that we know what's in store for the opening credits, we can get ready to get amped for the rest of the series.

Check out the new opening credits below, as revealed during the first-ever Netflix global TUDUM fan event. Cowboy Bebop is set to premiere Friday, November 19 on Netflix.

