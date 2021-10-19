There is only a month until Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, and to celebrate the countdown to the series debut, a brand new teaser trailer has been released showcasing the crew of the titular ship on a stylishly edited short adventure hunting down a bounty.

The new trailer called "Cowboy Bebop: The Lost Session" shows the three lead characters of the series, Spike Spiegel, played by John Cho, Jet Black, played by Mustafa Shakir, and Faye Valentine, played by Daniella Pineda, as they set out to hunt down a bounty. This short trailer is a stand-alone adventure composed of completely unique footage that will not be included in the upcoming series, but it does provide a glimpse at the actors in these iconic roles as well as a look at their interactions, something which lies at the heart of the original series.

The trailer utilizes panels and the line that divides them as a tool from everything from transitioning between settings to actual weapons and pieces of the environment, all set to the series iconic theme "Tank!" Each of the characters gets a chance to show off some of their fighting prowess while bickering with one another. There is even a scene that teases Spike's inevitable conflict with his katana-wielding rival Vicious, played by Alex Hassell. The trailer ends like many episodes of the anime: with the team back on the ship with no payment for the bounty they spent the whole trailer hunting down, closing with a shot of the titular "Bebop" ship.

While the opening credits and numerous on-set and promotional photos have been released, this is the first time that Cho, Shakir, and Pineda have been shown in action as their respective characters. A notable absence in the trailer is Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV, or just Ed. There has been no casting for the character announced, but the showrunner of Netflix's adaptation André Nemec has said in the past that fans will be "very delighted" to see what is done with the energetic hacker when the upcoming 10-episode series debuts. To also celebrate the impending release of the series, the original anime will also be arriving on Netflix on October 21th, so fans will be able to relive or catch up on the classic anime before the live-action outing arrives in a month's time.

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop will premiere on November 19 with the original anime arriving on the streaming service in just a few days on October 21. You can watch the brand new "Cowboy Bebop: The Lost Session" teaser trailer and read the official synopsis of the upcoming series down below.

'Cowboy Bebop' is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

