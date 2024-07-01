The Big Picture Crunchyroll collaborates with rapper Logic for a Cowboy Bebop-inspired streetwear collection.

The collection features 11 exclusive items, available for pre-order at Crunchyroll's online store and at Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

Logic's love for anime originated from Cowboy Bebop, and he hopes the collaboration will introduce more fans to the series and his music.

While it's not hard to find an anime fan in every corner of pop culture, it's always a good surprise to discover that some artists we like also share a passion for Japanese animation. Today, Crunchyroll announced that it's teaming up with world-famous rapper Logic to put together an impressive and exclusive streetwear collection inspired by Cowboy Bebop. The collection is already available for pre-order at the streamer's online store and will also be available for purchase later this week at Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

The collection features eleven exclusive items which include T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, a varsity jacket, a hat, a beanie, and a skate deck. Fans who preorder the items at the Crunchyroll store will have them shipped as early as July 8, but the ones who don't want to wait will be able to own them at the Anime Expo, which takes place from July 4 to July 7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

In an official statement, Logic explained the origin of his love for anime and what he expects the new collection to achieve with his fanbase:

“Anime was there for me when I was growing up in a drug and violence-ridden childhood and household. I discovered anime through Cowboy Bebop, and would later go on to befriend the voice of Spike Spiegel, Steve Blum, and collaborate with him on various albums, which is a dream come true. Without Cowboy Bebop, there is no Logic. I just hope that collabing with Cowboy Bebop and Crunchyroll will allow me to introduce a lot more of my fans who might not be hip to Cowboy Bebop, and vice versa, and hope that a bunch of people out there who love Cowboy Bebop will realize I'm making fun anime nerd albums.”

