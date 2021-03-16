We're officially getting closer to seeing an iconic space crew in action. According to a recent Instagram post from star Daniella Pineda, Netflix's live-action adaptation of the classic 1998 anime series Cowboy Bebop has finished filming on Season 1. Pineda, who will portray the mysterious gambler Faye Valentine, posted the update along with a look at her new haircut for the show.

This update comes after radio silence from the cast and crew regarding the series. Much like a bounty mission the Bebop crew usually end up taking, the road to developing the adaptation has been interesting. The series was announced in 2017 as a collaboration between producer Marty Adelstein, ITV Studios, and original series studio Sunrise Inc. A year later, the project was picked up by Netflix. The series' casting was announced in April 2019.

However, October 2019 saw the project grind to a halt when lead actor John Cho severely injured his knee during a scene. The show was projected to be delayed between seven to nine months, the majority of those months conveniently being taken up by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the project resumed filming this past September in New Zealand.

Cho, who recently lent his voice to the Oscar-nominated animated film Over The Moon, stars in Cowboy Bebop as the wisecracking bounty hunter Spike Spiegel. Joining him on the crew alongside Pineda is Mustafa Shakir, who Marvel fans might recognize from his turn in Luke Cage as Bushmaster. He will portray Spike’s foil and former investigator turned hunter Jet Black. Providing a villainous edge is Alex Hassell as the power-hungry Red Dragon Crime Syndicate member Vicious. Cho’s Spike will also encounter a former lover named Julia, played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Elena Satine. The supporting cast also includes Rachel House as a Mafia head named Mao and Geoff Stults as Black’s ex-partner Detective Chalmers.

One notable omission from the live-action cast is the character Ed, voiced by Melissa Fahn in the English dub of the series. Fans have speculated when the free-spirited hacker will appear, whether it is the recently-wrapped first season or a theoretical second season.

While there has been some fan hesitation about the live-action adaptation, we hope that the show hits that perfect medium between being faithful to the iconic anime and using new ideas to keep the story fresh.

Cowboy Bebop is currently expected to hit Netflix at the end of 2021. Check out Pineda's Instagram post below.

