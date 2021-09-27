During Netflix's TUDUM Event, the opening for the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop was revealed. To go along with this reveal, Netflix has also released a side-by-side comparison between the upcoming show and the opening of the original 1998 anime series.

The new opening emulates the original's stylish and iconic opening, recreating a number of the shots that have been etched into fans of the original series' minds. It also keeps the original theme, "Tank" by Yoko Kanno. A few notable changes made in the live-action opening are to include glimpses at some of the other characters and villains that will appear in the series. About halfway through the Netflix opening, the intro takes focus away from the leads and instead starts to tease the likes of Tongpu, Asimov and Katerina, and Abdul Hakim.

The new opening also shows off a number of iconic moments from the original series, most noteworthy being the confrontation between Spike and Vicious in the Church. Where the live-action opening gives audiences a brief tease of who and what to expect over the course of the series, the original focuses on building a style and mystique around the titular ship "The Bebop" and the series' protagonist team of Spike, Jet, Faye, and Ed. Speaking of Ed, the intro is conspicuously missing the young hacker and prominent character of the Bebop crew. Netflix has confirmed that Ed will be appearing in some form in the series, though without a presence in the opening or even a casting announcement, it calls into question how the popular character will be integrated. Luckily, the good boy Ein does appear in the intro.

Cowboy Bebop started life as an anime series in 1998 that followed a crew of bounty hunters in the year 2071. Through its combining of multiple genres, from noir to sci-fi and western, the series captured the imagination of viewers worldwide, something that was reinforced even greater by the cast of interesting and compelling characters. The anime has gone on to be considered among the best anime series ever created. The live-action adaptation was announced to be in production in 2017 and was eventually licensed by Netflix in 2018. The series will star John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Alex Hassell as Vicious and will have a 10-episode run.

The Cowboy Bebop adaptation will be arriving on Netflix on November 19. Watch the comparison of the original opening and new live-action opening and read Netflix's official description of the upcoming series down below.

Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka 'cowboys,' all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

