Let's jam! The first trailer for Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop is finally here... and it sure looks like a live-action remake of the anime, for better and worse. All the fan-favorite moments from the iconic Shinichirō Watanabe show are here, from the fight against Viscious to the one against Pierre, and the mushroom trip from the Blackspoitation episode too. To quote the late Norm Macdonald, all the stars are here!

Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. The cast also includes Tamara Tunie as Ana, Mason Alexander Park as Gren, Alex Hassell as Vicious, and Elena Satine as Julia. André Nemec serves as showrunner while Christopher Yost wrote the show. Original anime series director Watanabe returns as a consultant, and composer Yoko Kanno also returned for the show.

One very suspicious absence from the trailer is Ed, a fan-favorite character and crewmember of the Bebop. The character has not been seen on any of the promotional material so far, and given how important Ed is to the anime, one has to wonder why the show is hiding her.

The trailer seems to mostly focus on referencing the iconic Ballad of Fallen Angels episode of the anime, where we first learned of Spike's tragic criminal past. The trailer even recreates the film noir aesthetic seen during flashback scenes in that episode. Though that is a fantastic episode, the big focus on nostalgia and on recreating what audiences already watched 20 years ago is more than a bit worrisome, especially after claims from the showrunner that the show would not be a shot-for-shot remake of the anime, but that it would expand on it like Star Wars.

Still, the visuals in the trailer are impressive, especially the framing. Plus, live-action Ein is just pitch-perfect, so we can't complain.

Cowboy Bebop drops on Netflix November 19. Check out the trailer, poster, and read the synopsis below.

Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka 'cowboys,' all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

