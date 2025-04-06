Over the course of her nearly three-decade career, Beyoncé has transcended the concept of genre. Her years as a founding member of Destiny’s Child saw her dominate the charts as the group fused the sounds of pop and R&B. When she went solo, the Houston native remained a strong force on top 40 and rhythmic radio — her southern soul and top-notch vocals setting her apart from her peers at the time. Bey has never been defined by a single genre or sound, having experimented with pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, and country across several albums. Given her diverse musical palate, Bey was always bound to release a country album.

A year ago, Bey dropped her country-influenced album Cowboy Carter. The album featured country legends like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Linda Martell, — and also spotlighted rising country acts like Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and more. The album fared well among the critics, and later earned her Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards this past February. Despite its acclaim, Cowboy Carter has proven polarizing among the country music community.

Too Country, Or Not Country Enough?

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

In April 2016, Bey released her sixth studio album, Lemonade. Over 12 tracks, she details a harrowing journey of betrayal at the hands of a loved one, and recovery from heartache. One of the album’s standout tracks is “Daddy Lessons,” a country-influenced song on which she recalls warnings from her father about untrustworthy men.

Seven months later, she performed “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks at the CMA Awards. The performance would later receive backlash from country music fans, many of whom said that because she wasn’t a country artist, she had no business performing at the CMA Awards. Following the backlash, the CMA Awards removed video footage of the performance from its official website, and fans of Bey believed this move was rooted in racism.

Nearly eight years after the performance, Bey released a pair of country singles — “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” — during a commercial break in the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast. A social media teaser revealed a release date for the second act of the trilogy she had worked on during the COVID-19 pandemic, — a then-untitled Cowboy Carter. With Act I, Renaissance, being a dance album, fans of Bey were excited to see how she’d reinvent the country sounds on Act II. Within a week, “Texas Hold ‘Em” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In true Bey fashion, she kept the details of the album mum until the actual release. But in the days leading up to the drop, she shared how Cowboy Carter came to be. 10 days before Cowboy Carter’s release, Bey took to Instagram, revealing in a post that the album “was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t.” Many fans believed that Bey was alluding to the 2016 CMA Awards. Though she had never directly spoken on the backlash she received at the time, Bey clearly did not let this bring her down.

“[B]ecause of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” Bey wrote. “It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

Cowboy Carter opens with “Ameriican Requiem,” on which she reflects over the criticisms she’s faced in her career. “They used to say I spoke too country / Then the rejection came, they said I wasn’t country enough,” she sings, echoing the sentiments with which she's become all too familiar.

The Response From Country Artists