Grab your spurs and saddle up, because Cowboys and Aliens is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time. Jon Favreau's 2011 science fiction Western will be available in a two-disc set from Kino Lorber, and will come loaded up with special features. The set will ride into town on September 17.

The set is based around an all-new UHD SDR master of the film's theatrical cut; an HD master of Favreau's extended director's cut will also be included. It also comes loaded with a wide variety of special features. Those include an audio commentary by Faveau, a makin-of documentary, plus TV spots and theatrical trailers. It will also feature Favreau's conversations with cast and crew, including stars Daniel Craig, Olivia Wilde, and Harrison Ford; producers Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, and Brian Grazer; and screenwriters Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Damon Lindelof. The set will retail for $26.57 USD, and can be preordered on KinoLorber.com.

What Is 'Cowboys and Aliens' About?

Set in 1873 New Mexico, Cowboys and Aliens centers around the people of the town of Absolution - including an amnesiac outlaw (Craig), the town sheriff (Keith Carradine), a local cattle baron (Ford) and his ne'er-do-well son (Paul Dano), the local doctor and saloon owner (Sam Rockwell), and a mysterious traveler (Wilde) - and their efforts to defend their town and their lives against an invading force of aliens. The outlaw eventually remembers that he wants revenge on the aliens, who killed his lover - and learns that Wilde's enigmatic vagrant isn't from Earth, herself. Based on a graphic novel created by Scott Mitchell Rosenberg, the film also features Adam Beach, Buck Taylor, Walton Goggins, and Wyatt Russell.

Cowboys and Aliens was a disappointment at the box office, making $174 million on a $163 million budget, and critics weren't particularly receptive to the film either, giving it a collective 44% "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film has its fans; in a reappraisal of the film from earlier this year, Collider's Kelcie Mattson acknowledged its flaws but found it to be "a hot mess delivered in a riotously entertaining package", and had particular praise for Ford's "pissed-off, crotchety old man routine".

Kino Lorber's 4K release of Cowboys and Aliens will be released on September 17, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.