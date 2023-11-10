The Big Picture Warner Bros. canceled the film Coyote Vs. Acme, which included a unique twist on Tchaikovsky's music with a choir singing using the "Meep Meep" sounds of the Roadrunner.

Despite having top talent like John Cena and James Gunn attached to the project, Warner Bros. still decided to cancel Coyote Vs. Acme, claiming it was for a tax write-off.

This is not the first time Warner Bros. has canceled a film in post-production, as they have previously shelved projects like Batgirl and Scoob!, showing that no movie is safe from possible cancellation even after completion.

After yesterday's announcement that Warner Bros. wouldn't release their live-action and animation hybrid, Coyote Vs. Acme, Steven Price, the composer behind the canceled film's soundtrack, has shared a behind-the-scenes video of him working on the music for the defunct project. The footage shows a choir performing a fragment of a classic Tchaikovsky piece, but the soundtrack featured a twist. Instead of a regular performance of the piece, the choir sang using the known "Meep Meep" sounds produced by the Roadrunner as it makes the life of the titular Coyote impossible. Thanks to a corporate decision, the sequence that would've used the musical piece will never be seen by the public.

Coyote Vs. Acme was going to feature John Cena as its main human star, after the actor previously worked with the studio in projects such as The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. In addition to Cena being attached to the movie, James Gunn, the person selected by the company to supervise their DC brand, was involved in Coyote Vs. Acme as a producer. Even if some of their top talent was connected to the project, the studio still decided to cancel the movie without giving it a second thought, under the pretense of gaining a tax write-off.

Several creatives behind Coyote Vs. Acme have spoken out against the decision, including the film's director, Dave Green, who said he was "proud of the final product" and "beyond devastated" with what the company decided for the project he worked on over the course of three years. During a previous interview with Collider's Steven Weintraub, Will Forte, who was supposed to star in the live-action and animation hybrid, expressed his excitement over being a part of a story that would've been able to entertain the entire family. Unfortunately, no one outside of Warner Bros. will be able to see the movie.

Warner Bros. Has Also Shelved Batgirl

This wasn't the first time Warner Bros. decided it wouldn't release a film anymore after the project found itself in the post-production process. A Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace as the titular hero was in the works, intended for a direct release on Max. But when the movie was being edited by the team behind it, the company under the leadership of David Zaslav announced that the film wouldn't be released anymore. After that, they did the same thing with a sequel to the animated story, Scoob!. It appears that no movie is actually safe from a possible cancelation, even if production has already been completed.

You can check out Steven Price's video below: