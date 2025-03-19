There may be life in the ol’ Roadrunner yet. After an ongoing back and forth between Warner Bros. and its live-action/animated hybrid film, Coyote vs Acme, it sounds like the Looney Tunes-centered movie might just make it onto screens after all. Short of Warner Bros. drawing a circle in the ground and watching them fall through, it sounds like Ketchup Entertainment will become the forever home for the project that was scrapped at the end of 2023. Deadline delivered the update today, revealing that the two studios are in the process of landing a deal somewhere in the $50 million range.

If you’re a fan of Looney Tunes, Ketchup Entertainment is likely a name you’ve heard before, as the company previously stepped up to champion another film scrapped from the Warner Bros. pile. That title, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, has just celebrated its wide release and will likely give the team a good idea of how Coyote vs Acme will perform should they win the rights. If all goes according to plan and the proper names are signed on the dotted line, it’s expected that Coyote vs Acme would likely land in cinemas next year.

Next to Batgirl, Coyote vs Acme was leading the charge of outrage against Warner Bros. for axing projects after they’d already been made in what many perceived as an attempt to receive some tax breaks. Production for the live-action/animation hybrid flick began back in 2020 and was set for an arrival on the company’s streamer, Max. However, in November 2023, news broke that the studio had cut ties with the film, shocking the cast, crew, and creative team behind the production. Since then, there’s been quite a back and forth with Warner Bros., who previously hoped to sell the title to another studio for $70 million. Now, with a much lower asking price, it sounds like a deal might finally bring the movie out of the vault and onto screens.

What’s ‘Coyote vs Acme’ About?

Image via Warner Bros.

Anyone who grew up on Looney Tunes will know that the beef between Wile E. Coyote and Roadrunner is a tale as old as time. The conniving coyote is constantly setting traps for the Roadrunner, who outsmarts him in every way. In Coyote vs Acme, Wile E. Coyote has had it up to here, trying and constantly failing at capturing the Roadrunner and is finally fighting for his money back after an Acme product fails him once again. With the help of his lawyer (Forte), Wile E. Coyote takes the company to court in hopes of finding some sort of justice.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the potential release of Coyote vs Acme.

Source: Deadline