The Big Picture Warner Bros. initially decided to write off the film Coyote vs. Acme for tax purposes, sparking outrage among fans and industry professionals.

However, the studio has reversed course and decided to sell the film to interested parties instead, giving it a chance to be released and seen by audiences.

The film, which mixes live-action and animation and features John Cena, has received support from those involved in its production who had a great time making it.

There was an enormous uproar last week when it was announced that Coyote vs. Acme, a live-action/animation feature from Warner Bros. was being written off for tax purposes, rather than released by the studio — either theatrically or via Max, their streaming platform. However, the film has been given a reprieve. According to a report by Matthew Belloni at Puck, Warner Bros. has reversed course and decided to put the film up for sale to any interested parties, rather than erasing the movie from history.

The film, which stars John Cena alongside industry veterans Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, had a wave of support from those working on the film over the weekend. Earlier this year, Will Forte — who stars in the film — expressed his enthusiasm at being part of the project while speaking with Collider:

"It was so fun to make this. It came out of this article that I think is decades old. Wiley Coyote is suing the Acme Corporation because of all the different contraptions that have exploded in his face, and stuff like that. And so, I get to play Wile E. Coyote's lawyer, and it's a mixture of animation, and it's like a Who Framed Roger Rabbit? style movie. And yeah, John Cena is so great in it. Lana Condor is in it. It was so much fun making it, and these guys who are making it are so smart. Because you’ve got to figure out where this animated character is going to move to. It was amazing to be a part of it. So, I'm excited to see how it turns out because, of course, I'm acting with a tennis ball a lot of times. There's a tennis ball for an eye-line, and it's moving around."

What Originally Happened to 'Coyote vs. Acme'?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

After principal photography had concluded, Warner Bros. Discovery made the decision to shelve the film entirely. This was the third time in two years that WBD had made the decision to scrap a film after the hard work had been completed on it. The company scrapped a Batgirl film featuring Leslie Grace as the lead character before it reached completion or made its debut on Max. Despite the comic book adaptation being already filmed, akin to Coyote Vs. Acme, it was pulled from the release schedule during post-production. Likewise, the sequel to the 2020 animated comedy Scoob! met a similar fate, being cancelled well into its production schedule.

Brian Duffield, the creator of No One Will Save You, stated that he had already viewed the film and labeled Warner Bros. as an "anti-art" entity. Peter Atencio, director of Keanu and The Machine, revealed that he had a chance to see Coyote Vs. Acme and expressed his dismay at the entire situation, deeming it a "disgusting turn of events." Originally set to release on the same day as Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Coyote Vs. Acme faced a troubled journey from its initial announcement.

However, the film will now hopefully find a loving home and fans will get to see more shenanigans from the beloved Looney Tunes pair. Watch our interview below: