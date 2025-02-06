Will Forte is still fuming. And he's right to be. The star of Coyote vs. Acme is refusing to go away quietly when it comes to talking about what he sees as an injustice of epic proportions. Forte starred in the highly anticipated Looney Tunes film, which was unceremoniously shelved by Warner Bros. for reasons that still infuriate thousands, if not millions. Forte played Wile E. Coyote’s lawyer, representing the legendary Acme Corporation’s most unfortunate customer in court. The film, which also featured John Cena and Lana Condor, was, by all accounts, a hilarious send-up of the Looney Tunes universe, with a script penned by May December writer Samy Burch.

The studio, however, had other plans, and Warner Bros. pulled Coyote vs. Acme from its schedule in favor of Barbie, scrapping the $70 million production entirely to claim a $30 million tax write-off. The move echoed its previous decisions to axe Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, sparking widespread industry outrage. But Forte is refusing to let Coyote vs. Acme be forgotten, urging fans to keep the conversation alive, as he told MovieWeb.

"My thoughts were that it’s f*cking bullsh*t. It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better than it got. I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it. But it makes my blood boil.”

Will Forte is Devastated 'Coyote vs. Acme' Never Made It to Screens

Forte was clearly gutted over the decision to shelve the movie, adding that it would have made sense if the movie wasn't any good. But, by all accounts, it was.

“Thank you for asking me about it because I like talking about the movie because I don’t want people to forget what [Warner Bros.] did to this,” he continued. “I appreciate them letting us make it, but don’t let us make this thing that we fall in love with and then not show it. I would understand if the thing sucked, but it’s really good. Maybe somehow we get to see it at some point. I hope people do. I was really proud of it.”

There is always that glimmer of hope in Hollywood that a canned project might see the light of day, but in this cold, depressing world, we've gotten used to disappointment. In the meantime, Forte is keeping busy with the Netflix comedy Kinda Pregnant, where he stars alongside Amy Schumer. The movie is streaming now.