The Big Picture Warner Bros' attempted tax write-off for Coyote Vs. Acme backfires as high-profile creatives rave about the film's quality after a private screening.

The star-studded audience praised the comedy's humor, charm, and emotional impact, with Lord and Miller giving it an emphatic stamp of approval.

The film's cancellation has led to backlash against Warner Bros, with filmmakers canceling meetings and accusing the studio of being "anti-art." Congressman Castro has called the move "predatory and anti-competitive."

Warner Bros' attempt to scrap the completed Coyote Vs. Acme for a $30 million USD tax write-off is looking all the more disastrous now as several high-profile creatives are speaking out with plenty of love for the film after attending a private screening. As the movie is being shopped to prospective buyers, the likes of The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, Everything Everywhere All At Once co-directer Daniel Scheinert, and The Nun II director Michael Chaves among others were able to see the film early and share their thoughts online. Among those who did speak out, the sentiment was universal - the Looney Tunes flick is a good time all around.

Before its death and eventual rebirth, Coyote Vs. Acme was viewed highly internally as it scored well with test audiences. The film stars Will Forte as an unlucky human lawyer recruited by Wile E. Coyote to help him sue Acme Corporation after all of their products completely failed him in his pursuit of the Road Runner. Together, they must take down Acme's CEO (John Cena), who also happens to be the attorney's tyrannical former law firm boss, in a legal battle for the ages. The star-studded early screening audience was reportedly in stitches as the Dave Green-directed comedy unfolded on-screen, further speaking to its quality.

Lord and Miller both gave the film an emphatic stamp of approval on Twitter X with high praise for both the comedy and the strong emotional impact. "I saw Coyote Vs. Acme and it’s delightful," Miller wrote in his post. "Funny, charming, good physical comedy timing, with a surprising amount of heart. I hope several studios go after it so the world can see all the good work people did." Lord specifically shouted out Green, adding "Coyote Vs. Acme is wonderful. @dgreenmachine nails it. Hilarious smart existential and moving and makes this all-time character more relevant than ever." In a follow-up Tweet, he gave praise to the film's talented writing team, saying, "Great writing by Samy Burch too (with James Gunn and Jeremy Slater on the assist)!"

'Coyote Vs. Acme' Earns Plaudits From 'The League' Star and 'Deadpool' Producer

Aside from Lord and Miller, a ton of love came from comedian Paul Scheer who previously starred in The League and Black Monday. "Coyote vs. Acme might be the best version of the Looney Tunes on the Big Screen ever," he wrote on Threads. He also teased the fun viewers can expect when it finally reaches the public. "@dgreenmachine & samyburch nailed it. It’s got jokes, it’s got heart and it’s got Will Forte. You can’t miss (also the deep pulls w/ cartoon cameos are A+)" Deadpool and Spider-Verse producer Aditya Sood added to the chorus of praise with his own statement on X. "Coyote Vs. Acme achieves the most difficult of all feats: a Looney Tunes movie that Messrs. Avery, Jones and Maltese would be very very proud of. It’s a delight and hopefully it finds its audience very soon. Congrats @dgreenmachine and co.!!!"

There's hope now that viewers will get to see Cotoye Vs. Acme either on the big screen or on a streaming service sometime soon, but the fact that this debacle happened at all is an indictment on Warner Bros. This is now the third time the studio has torched a film ahead of release, with the other two examples being last year's Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Although they've earned backlash each time, the initial death of Coyote Vs. Acme sparked filmmakers to start canceling meetings with Warner Bros. and deliver sharper messages than ever painting the studio as "anti-art." The situation was so disastrous that it caught the attention of Congressman Joaquin Castro who called the move "predatory and anti-competitive" and urged the Justice Department and FTC to take action. "As someone remarked, it’s like burning down a building for the insurance money," he added.

We'll have more here at Collider as Coyote Vs. Acme searches for a new home. In the meantime, check out our previous interview with Forte about his excitement when working alongside the Looney Tunes below.