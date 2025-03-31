The Coyote lives! Victory for the little people! The Acme anvils are flying once again, because Ketchup Entertainment has officially acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Coyote vs. Acme from Warner Bros. Pictures, reviving the long-awaited live-action/animated hybrid film that stars none other than Looney Tunes’ most determined (and perpetually unlucky) predator: Wile E. Coyote.

The move comes after months of uncertainty about the film’s fate following Warner Bros.' initial decision to shelve it—a decision that had fans and filmmakers absolutely furious at the lack of respect shown to the people involved in creating it, but now, thanks to Ketchup, Wile E. Coyote will finally have his day in court—and at the box office.

“We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide,” said Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, in a statement. “Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation.”

The movie is directed by Earth to Echo’s Dave Green and it has a brilliantly wacky and unique legal comedy premise. The long and short of it is that, after years of using their equipment to help him catch the Road Runner, and consistently failing due to malfunctioning gadgets, Wile E. Coyote finally sues the Acme Corporation for damages. And honestly, we're on his side here, there's clear visual evidence of malfeasance towards our hero.

Who's Involved In 'Coyote vs. Acme'?