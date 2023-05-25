Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the best cozy horror movies. By this, they mean horror films perfect for a cold, dark night; movies set in fire-lit mansions and snowy towns, where the characters may be temporarily warm and safe but where danger lurks nearby.

Their picks include a lot of terrific and underrated horror movies, ideal for watching in front of a fireplace or with a hot beverage to sip on. They range from John Carpenter classics to Stephen King gems, with a comedy-horror or two thrown in.

10 'The Fog' (1980)

The Fog is a classic horror directed by genre legend John Carpenter. It tells the story of a small coastal town in California that is haunted by a mysterious fog that rolls in from the sea. The fog carries vengeful spirits who seek satisfaction for a past injustice, unleashing all kinds of mayhem upon the unsuspecting townsfolk.

The Fog is a masterclass in atmospheric horror, with Carpenter's talent for music and lighting on full display. "I feel that way about John Carpenter’s The Fog," said user danielmulvey. "A heavy fog rolls into an isolated coastal town and there’s a cozy local radio station to keep the residents company."

9 'The Old Dark House' (1932)

The Old Dark House is a vintage horror about a group of travelers who become stranded in a remote mansion during a violent storm. As they seek refuge, they soon discover that the house is inhabited by a bizarre and unsettling family with secrets and agendas of their own. It's an essential "haunted house" movie, elevated by performances from stars of that era like Boris Karloff and Charles Laughton.

"As the title suggests, it's about some passersby who, because of a storm, find themselves trapped in a spooky mansion with weird goings-on. Like many '30s movies, there is no musical score; instead, the ambient sound of the raging storm sets the mood. It's one of my favorites to put on for a stormy night," said Redditor DreamcastJunkie.

8 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Midnight Mass is a mini-series, but it's too good not to mention: it has plenty of cinematic qualities and functions as a seven-hour movie. Directed by Haunting of Hill House showrunner Mike Flanagan, it centers on a series of unsettling events that befall an isolated island community after the arrival of the new priest (Hamish Linklater).

"Midnight Mass on Netflix feels like something [Stephen] King could have written. It has a tight-knit community against supernatural events," said user nerdybookguy. "This was gonna be my recommendation. My wife and I watched it in the run-up to Halloween and it was equal parts awesome and cozy," said Redditor_mister_pink_.

7 'Storm of the Century' (1999)

Another miniseries, Storm of the Century unfolds in the remote town of Little Tall Island, Maine, during a ferocious winter storm. However, the townsfolk have to contend with more than just the elements: a mysterious stranger (Colm Feore) arrives in town and quickly reveals an uncanny ability to uncover the darkest secrets and desires of its residents. "Give me what I want, and I'll go away," he tells the town, placing them in a terrible dilemma. King has said that it's his favorite TV show based on his writing.

One Redditor mentioned it in the post that kicked off the thread, describing it as the prime example of this type of horror. "Storm of the Century had a 'cozy' type of atmosphere/feeling to it. It was a movie that you could watch while there's a storm outside or it's snowing," they said.

6 'Thirteen Ghosts' (2001)

A family inherits a lavish house from their eccentric uncle but soon realizes that it's actually a machine designed to capture ghosts. While not the most original in terms of plot, the ghosts in the film are well-designed and suitably creepy, especially the Great Child and the Juggernaut.

The film wasn't a critical success but has since developed something of a cult following. "This isn’t logical at all, but I always enjoy watching Thirteen Ghosts when there’s terrible weather outside. Even with all its flaws, I love that movie," said user DamnImAwesome.

5 'Werewolves Within' (2021)

Werewolves Within is a comedy-horror based on the video game of the same name. Yet again, it's set in a small town that is assaulted by a snowstorm, trapping the residents. When a mysterious creature starts attacking the townspeople, a forest ranger (Sam Richardson) and a postal worker (Milana Vayntrub) team up to uncover the truth and stop the attacks

It's a fun take on werewolf tropes, which drew positive reviews. It made a significant loss at the box office but became the highest-rated video game movie on Rotten Tomatoes. "I really enjoyed that film. Felt like there was little to no buzz around it," said Redditor triprotic.

4 'Dead of Winter' (1987)

Dead of Winter is a psychological thriller about an aspiring actress named Katie McGovern (Mary Steenburgen), who is offered a chance to audition for a mysterious film director named Lewis (Roddy McDowall). After arriving at Lewis's remote mansion in upstate New York, Katie realizes that Lewis has more sinister intentions for her.

It's got the perfect scarily cozy vibe, unfolding inside an old building while snow falls outside. "Dead of Winter l might be up your alley — the wintry setting and old-fashioned suspense give it a 'cozy' feel, I think!" said Redditor Bette_and_Joan.

3 'Krampus' (2015)

Krampus revolves around a dysfunctional family visited by a demonic entity that punishes those who have lost the Christmas spirit. The family becomes trapped in their house by a blizzard and must band together to survive against Krampus and his army of twisted minions.

The film's practical effects and puppetry work are top-notch and nicely blends horror and comedy. "My wife and I watch Krampus every Christmas. It is perfect," said user ObtuseStone.

2 'The Mist' (2007)

The Shawshank Redemption director Frank Darabont helmed this horror, based on a novella by Stephen King. A mysterious mist envelops a small town, bringing with it deadly creatures from another dimension. As tensions rise and paranoia sets in, the survivors must confront both the monsters and the desperate humans among them.

It's unusually character-driven for the horror genre, thanks to Darabont's background in drama. "The Mist on Netflix is an adaptation of an SK book, but do not blame me if you are traumatized by the end. I certainly am," said Redditor marialala1974.

1 'The Changeling' (1980)

George C. Scott stars in this Canadian horror film as John Russell, a composer who loses his wife and daughter in a devastating accident and moves into a historic mansion to find solace. However, the house harbors a dark secret. Strange and unexplained occurrences begin to unfold, with supernatural forces relentlessly tormenting John.

Determined to unravel the mystery, he delves deeper into the mansion's past — with chilling consequences. Two Redditors mentioned The Changeling as matching this kind of vibe. "The house is creepy af, but I still find it a cozy film to watch," said user Unsilent_Nynja. It's aged well and remains a frightening and influential horror movie.

