The Big Picture Craig Conover pursued a law degree but ultimately realized he wasn't passionate about it and found his true passion in sewing.

Despite facing criticism and ridicule from his friends and cast members, Craig persevered in his sewing career and launched his own company, Sewing Down South.

Craig found love with Paige DeSorbo, his girlfriend from the spinoff show Winter House, and they have become a fan-favorite couple.

Since the first season of Southern Charm, Craig Conover has been seen as the more sensitive and quirky guy of all his cast mates, making him an interesting person to follow. He was pursuing a law degree from the Charleston School of Law and showed the world his struggles with becoming a lawyer. Which then took a turn because he hadn't graduated, nor did he pass his bar exam. Craig's more sensitive side was shown when he started dating Naomie Olindo, and it seemed he was living a fairy tale romance with both of them being in college and trying to become adults in the real world. Craig had the girl and the career, and audiences loved seeing that, but it all came crashing down when he realized he wasn't passionate about law and decided to pursue a unique career path by showcasing his love for sewing.

Who would've thought? A guy on a reality television show stated he liked to sew. As time passed, the show's audiences grew to love Craig because of his diverse career paths. Bravo has even demonstrated their faith in him because he is continuously first chair at Southern Charm reunions and is invited to a spinoff show for Summer House: Winter House, where he met his current girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo. From law degrees to pillow making, Craig Conover has shown his true personality and will always ask everyone, "What's wrong with my sewing?" as he has become the "Martha Stewart" and the #1 guy on Bravo.

Craig the Lawyer: What Could've Been

Image via Bravo

When audiences met Craig Conover, he was a 25-year-old who went to the Charleston School of Law and dreamed of becoming a lawyer. Besides wanting to become a lawyer, Craig had a charm that attracted the viewers, and his quirkiness made him more interesting to watch week by week. As the seasons went on and Southern Charm became more popular, viewers were shown how Craig would tell his cast mates he was getting ready to graduate college and start his career in law, but what his cast mates didn't know was the lie Craig was fabricating behind the scenes.

Related Where’s the Cast of ‘Southern Charm: New Orleans’ Today? The cast showcased the glitz, glamour, and drama in the Big Easy. Fans have been desperate for another season, but no plans have been announced.

During the first seasons, Craig was working towards getting his law degree, and he had the opportunity to work as a paralegal for a firm in Charleston. It all seemed like he was on the right track to become an esteemed lawyer in Charleston, but it all came crashing down when his cast mates saw he wasn't making any changes to become a lawyer. It wasn't until the third season that everyone started questioning him about his law career, and he revealed he hadn't passed the exam because he wasn't eligible for it, since he hadn't turned in a final paper and didn't have his diploma. Original cast member Shep Rose stated season 3 reunion his frustrations with Craig about his law career, saying, "I was there during the application, and we stuffed it into an envelope, and it wasn't until later when I asked myself where that letter had gone to?" - to which Andy Cohen then asked Craig if he had passed. He revealed to everyone he wasn't allowed to take the exam.

Craig had something to prove to his cast mates: he wasn't a liar or a failure. So, during season 4 of Southern Charm, it was revealed he had passed the bar exam and was officially a lawyer. He officially opened his law firm, Conover Law Firm, in 2021. He achieved everything he had dreamed of and was happy, but that didn't last long because he wasn't pleased. He decided to find another outlet to showcase his passion: sewing.

Craig's Passion for Sewing Charmed the Audience

Image via Bravo

In typical reality television, viewers are used to seeing people on these shows have "normal" jobs like doctors, lawyers, real estate agents, or business people. Charm stuck out with Craig's story, rising to become a lawyer, but it could be seen he wasn't happy with that decision. Even while working as a paralegal, his then-boss Akim Anastopoulo told him, "I think deep down you must not want to be a lawyer." He began to dive into different careers, from construction management to even trying to create his bourbon. It wasn't until he found his old high school sewing kit that he saw his passion for sewing. What could go wrong? He was happy with this unique outlet, but his friends and girlfriend found it weird and made him the joke of the group.

Seeing Craig with his sewing kit and reteaching himself how to make clothing items or pillows made him more likable. He reignited a passion he had in high school, and viewers could see a change in him; he was happier. Naomie, on the other hand, did not approve of this decision he had made. It created a rift in their relationship, and she grew tired of him not following his law career. She questioned him during a dinner party by saying, "You sit there, and you sew, and you pretend to do things," he responded with his now iconic line, "What's wrong with my sewing?" After this situation, they broke off their relationship, but Craig continued to sew and did not care what his cast mates would think about this decision.

Craig was persistent with his sewing career, and with the help of one of his college friends, he created his company, Sewing Down South. In the season 7 reunion, Craig announced he was officially opening a flagship store for Sewing Down South in Charleston after his immense success from online sales. At this reunion, Andy Cohen named him the "Martha Stewart" of Bravo and congratulated him for his success. Even his friend Shep Rose congratulated him on his success after he made it a point to trash him and make fun of him for his business, but in the end, he genuinely was happy for Craig and the company.

Craig Finds Love After a Winter Fling

Image via Bravo

From the start, Craig would say he dreamed of a fairytale romance and wanted to live the rom-com life with the person he would spend the rest of his life with. When he was living his single life, Bravo launched a spinoff for their show Summer House with Winter House. The show's premise was to bring people from the original show to the spinoff and have them party in a winter style instead of the Hamptons. Besides the Summer House cast, the network brought in Craig and Austen Kroll from Southern Charm to test what it would be like to have different people in one show. One of the Summer House castmates that had caught Craig's eye was Paige DeSorbo.

They were already friends in season 1 of Winter House but officially started dating in the show's second season. One of the main struggles in their relationship is that they are long-distance, with Paige living in New York and Craig living in Charleston. Even though they may not be together daily, they make it work because they love each other. Viewers are rooting for them because they have become a fan-favorite couple.

Craig Conover's life in Southern Charm has had its ups and downs, but if there's something this charmer doesn't stop showing, it is doing things in life, whether it's a career or a relationship, that makes him happy, and that is why he is Bravo's #1 guy.

Southern Charm is currently streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock