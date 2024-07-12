The Big Picture Viewers love following Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo's relationship since Winter House.

The big question is when Craig will propose to Paige, as viewers have been following their journey closely.

Craig defends Paige against criticism about their relationship and emphasizes the pressure on him to propose.

Since 2021, viewers have been following Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo's relationship. The couple met while filming Summer House and made their relationship public in the spinoff Winter House. The two are fan favorites for their respective shows, and seeing the two come together has been a beautiful journey that has granted viewers a seat to watch since the beginning. Even when the relationship was very early on, one of the biggest questions that was brought up was who would move to the respective city of the other. With Paige having New York City as her home base and Craig having Charleston as his, it cannot be easy to make a relationship work from long a distance. Still, they have made it work because they communicate openly about it.

Besides figuring out where the couple will make their home base, another bigger factor that has been questioned is when the Southern Charm star will be proposing to Paige. He has extra pressure because viewers have followed their journey so closely. Still, it has been seen that Paige was the one to receive more hate about the situation because, in a previous season of Summer House, she was not ready for that next step. Craig has spoken with Us Weekly about the hate Paige has received and defends Paige's reasons.

The Engagement Question Started To Pop Up

Craig and Paige have been very open about their dating lives while appearing on Southern Charm and Summer House. Their relationship was something that no one was expecting, but they quickly became an item and have been crowned as one of the best couples in Bravo. As their relationship grew stronger, the engagement question started to pop up more for viewers and their cast mates, and with this question came a lot more criticism towards them because a decision hadn't been made.

Recently, Craig spoke with Us Weekly about the criticism Paige has been getting because of their relationship by saying, "I tend to have to remind people they're so hard on Paige, but I was like, 'Guys, I haven't asked her to marry me yet.' Like, you know? If I ask her, and she says no, then maybe we can shift the burden. But the burden's still on me to pop the question," This comes after Paige has been blamed for them not taking the next step because of their living situation. His statement shows how mature Craig Conover has become and how much he has grown since entering reality TV. With the couple still going strong, viewers look forward to the day they get engaged, but until that day arrives, they will support them, strengthening their relationship and working towards the next steps.

