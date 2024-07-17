A former comedian, and accomplished actor, Craig T. Nelson has been in the entertainment business for over five decades. During his impressive career in Hollywood, he has starred in over 50 movies and 15 television series. He has won a Primetime Emmy and been nominated for several awards. With his impressive physical presence, charismatic demeanor, and ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles well, he has solidified his legacy as one of the prominent actors in the industry.

Acting isn't all that Craig T. Nelson does. He is an avid golfer and race car driver, and has directed and produced several series and made for TV movies. In a grouping of leading men in Hollywood whose height averages 5'9", Nelson towers above his costars at a stature of 6'3". Beyond being a commanding physical presence onscreen, his ability to carry comedy or evoke emotion depending on the requirements of a role has made him a versatile and extremely talented character actor. With such a solid background of work, it is difficult to sum up such a formidable roster, but here are 10 favorite movies and TV series featuring Craig T. Nelson.

10 'Grace and Frankie' (2015-2022)

Appeared as Guy

The TV series Grace and Frankie starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin has become an instant favorite with fans. It was nominated for 62 awards over its 7-season tenure, including 13 Primetime Emmys. The show follows the main characters as they find out at the same time that their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) are in love with each other and want to divorce both of them.

Craig T. Nelson's character, Guy, becomes a love interest for Grace (Fonda). He plays the role with beautiful tenderness and honesty. A romantic scene where the two characters dance together on a balcony quickened the pulse rates of many viewers and gave him a unique opportunity to showcase his steamy acting abilities, among other roles where he is required to be more stoic.

9 'The Devil's Advocate' (1997)

Appeared as Alexander Cullen

Playing a character that nobody likes can be a challenging and nuanced role for an actor. In The Devil's Advocate Nelson plays not only a character that nobody likes, but one that everyone thinks is guilty of murder. When his character of Alexander Cullen hires lawyers played by Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino, he could never suspect that he was making a deal with the devil.

In this movie, Nelson gets to play a successful, but morally unscrupulous man with everything to lose. He has some superb courtroom scenes as well as dramatic dialogue with his fellow actors. The film would go on to win two horror-related awards and become an iconic film for the genre.

buy Not available An exceptionally-adept Florida lawyer is offered a job at a high-end New York City law firm with a high-end boss--the biggest opportunity of his career to date. Writers Andrew Neiderman , Jonathan Lemkin , Tony Gilroy Release Date October 17, 1997 Director Taylor Hackford Cast Keanu Reeves , Al Pacino , Charlize Theron , Jeffrey Jones , Judith Ivey , Connie Nielsen Runtime 144 Main Genre Drama Tagline The newest attorney at the world's most powerful law firm has never lost a case. But he's about to lose his soul. Evil has its winning ways. Expand

8 'The District' (2000-2004)

Appeared as Chief Jack Mannion

Being in charge of policing the nation's capital is no small task. Nelson's character of Police Chief Jack Mannion must navigate his personal and professional life under the shadow of the USA's most historic district. Roger Aaron Brown, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Elizabeth Marvel round out the talented cast.

The drama would gain audience support for its enduring characters and commitment to displaying real emotion. Even after the sudden death of a costar, Lynne Thigpen, the cast went on to film a funeral scene just a few days later. Nelson said they were able to channel their grief in a helpful way, and the show was able to go on. Nelson's character got a chance to balance the heaviness of some episodes with brevity in others, singing show tunes when necessary.

The District Studio CBS Productions Genre Police Procedural Language English Number of Seasons 4 Debut Date October 7, 2000

7 'Parenthood' (2010-2015)

Appeared as Zeek Braverman

Fatherly roles seem to suit Nelson. A father, grandfather, and great-grandfather in real life, he plays the performances exceptionally well and has become known for his ability to blend tenderness with gravitas. One such opportunity to showcase these abilities was in the TV drama Parenthood.

Playing the patriarch of a diverse and inclusive family, Nelson and his costars got to explore topics that covered autism, racial tensions, and divorce. Along with the many intricacies that come with being a part of a family structure, the show navigated the episodes with fantastic writing and acting performances.

Parenthood Parenthood follows the Braverman family, led by parents Zeek and Camille, as they navigate the ups and downs of raising their four adult children and their respective families. Set in Berkeley, California, the series explores the challenges and triumphs of parenting, relationships, and personal growth, highlighting issues like work-life balance, special needs children, and marital struggles. Release Date March 2, 2010 Cast Lauren Graham , Peter Krause , Dax Shepard , Monica Potter , Erika Christensen , Sam Jaeger , max burkholder , Joy Bryant Main Genre Drama Seasons 6 Story By Jason Katims Writers Jason Katims Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix , Prime Video , Peacock Directors Jason Katims Showrunner Jason Katims Expand

6 'The Proposal' (2009)

Appeared as Joe Paxton

Another role where Nelson portrayed a father was in the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal. Nelson played the father of Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) who was engaged, unwittingly, to marry his employer, Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) so she would not be deported from the US. The film was nominated for a Critics Choice Award and has become a favorite for many fans of the genre.

In the film, Nelson does what he does best, balancing understated comedic performance with touchingly heartfelt scenes. His character gets a chance to confront his son about the unusual arrangement and voice his disdain for the way his son has handled his professional career. He and Reynolds have great chemistry together and create a strained father-son dynamic effortlessly.

The Proposal Run Time 108 minutes Director Anne Fletcher Release Date June 19, 2009 Actors Sandra Bullock Ryan Reynolds Malin Åkerman Craig T. Nelson Mary Steenburgen

5 'Poltergeist' (1982)

Appeared as Steve Freeling

The early '80s horror Poltergeist had everyone afraid of TV screens long before The Ring. The special effects are hauntingly disturbing and graphic and stay with the viewer for a long time. The story involves a nuclear family, of which Nelson plays the father and husband, whose youngest daughter (Heather O'Rourke) begins to have strange and supernatural interactions with a television set in their home. Soon, all manner of terrifying situations occur, including the disappearance of their daughter.

Poltergeist is considered a cinema classic and is the movie that launched Nelson's career. Having landed minor TV and movie roles before then, the film gave him a chance to shine as an actor, and he was offered more substantial roles after its debut. He would also appear in the sequel Poltergeist II: The Other Side.

Poltergeist Writers Steven Spielberg , Michael Grais , Mark Victor Release Date June 4, 1982 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Craig T. Nelson , JoBeth Williams , Beatrice Straight , Dominique Dunne , Oliver Robins , Heather O'Rourke Runtime 114 Main Genre Horror Tagline They're here. Expand

4 'Blades of Glory' (2007)

Appeared as Coach Robert

When you get comedy titans like Craig T. Nelson and Will Ferrell together, you know there are bound to be laughs. The figure-skating comedy Blades of Glory featured Nelson as a coach, but in an area of athletics that no one would have suspected. In the movie, Nelson's character takes on the controversial task of training the first male-male figure skating duo in the sport's history. He has to help his athletes, played by Ferrell and Jon Heder, overcome their personal and artistic differences so they can not only skate well together, but work as a team.

Nelson plays the coach of the unlikely pair with a superb amount of grit and hopeful optimism. Although they need him to achieve success, he also needs them to finally perfect a move called the "Iron Lotus" which he invented many years ago. The movie strikes comedy gold and features other outstanding comedians such as Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, and Nick Swardson.

3 'The Family Stone' (2005)

Appeared as Kelly Stone

Christmas is a time when family stress runs high. Especially if you are a girlfriend trying to bond with your boyfriend's family. Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker) has her hands full trying to navigate the ups and downs and dos and don'ts of her boyfriend Everett Stone's (Dermot Mulroney) eclectic family when she goes home with him for the holidays.

The humorous, heartfelt, and surprising script and fantastic acting performances in The Family Stone make it a cherished movie that is watched over and over again. Nelson plays the leader of the Stone family with fantastic ethos and comedic timing.