Jason Statham's high-octane, adrenaline-filled thrill ride Crank: High Voltage has found a second life on Starz. Surprisingly, the movie is third in the streaming platform's most-watched movies, captivating viewers with its madcap premise and utterly relentless action. Crank: High Voltage is the sequel to Crank from 2006, which introduced Statham as Chev Chelios, a hitman who is poisoned with a lethal drug that will stop his heart if his adrenaline levels drop. Think of it like Speed, but with a heart instead of a bus. To stay alive, Chev runs around Los Angeles trying to keep his adrenaline pumping by driving fast, getting into fights, and even engaging in some public carnal activity, all while trying to find the antidote and exact revenge on those responsible for his impending death.

Reader, you will be shocked to learn that Chev does not die at the end of Crank, and, therefore, we get Crank: High Voltage as a follow-up. The movie picks up where its predecessor left off: Chev, having survived a fall from a helicopter, is now kidnapped by Chinese gangsters who steal his heart and replace it with a mechanical one that requires regular jolts of electricity to keep functioning. Chev does not care for this, so he embarks on another violent rampage, this time in order to get his real heart back. And now, he has to shock himself with car batteries and power lines just to keep moving. If this all sounds like utter nonsense, it is, but in the best way.

Why Do the 'Crank' Movies Stand Out?

Compared to the Stath’s other action films, Crank allows him to showcase a dark sense of humor, which fits perfectly with the film’s chaotic and paranoid tone. The bizarre plot lends itself to funny moments which would look out of place in more serious fare like Parker or The Mechanic. Statham's other attempts at sequels also haven't always hit the mark. Movies like The Expendables franchise or The Meg 2, or even The Transporter series, haven't necessarily won over audiences. However, Crank: High Voltage took the wildness of the original to even greater extremes, delivering a bold, bizarre, and highly entertaining sequel.

Crank 2: High Voltage is currently streaming on Starz. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Jason Statham and all other movies that involve electrocuting your own heart with the national grid.

Crank: High Voltage Release Date April 16, 2009 Director Mark Neveldine , Brian Taylor Cast Jason Statham , Amy Smart , David Carradine , Dwight Yoakam , Bai Ling , Clifton Collins Jr. , Jose Pablo Cantillo , Efren Ramirez , Julanne Chidi Hill , Reno Wilson , Keone Young , Art Hsu , J. J. Soria , Corey Haim , Geri Horner , William Brent , Jamie Harris , John de Lancie , Ho-Kwan Tse , Galen Yuen , Shu Lan Tuan , Anne Girard , Yeva-Genevieve Lavlinski , Reid Harper , David Scott Rubin , Chester Bennington , Setu Taase , Eidan Hanzei , Najja Meeks , David Rolas , David Dooyun Kim , Portis Hershey , Atticus Todd , Peter Mark , Chad Damiani , Jai Stefan , Tom Roach , Maynard James Keenan , Danny Lohner , Danna Hansen , Keith Jardine Runtime 85 minutes Writers Mark Neveldine , Brian Taylor Expand

