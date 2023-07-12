How many Real Housewives can proudly admit to wearing a diaper on the regular? If we're not counting advertisements (Hey, Lisa Rinna), Sonja Morgan is the only housewife who fully embraces the diaper life when it comes to traveling, bringing it along with her on the Hampton Jitney and on the plane quite a few times. By her side throughout all of those adventures, though, has almost always been Luann de Lesseps, who embraces and celebrates Sonja's quirks—diapers and all.

After being arrested in Palm Beach, Florida back in late 2017 following her divorce from Tom D'Agostino Jr., Luann shed her veil of royalty and made her way back down to earth, where she's stood fully exposed to the public ever since in a way that she never previously had to. Basically, Sonja and Luann aren't afraid of anything at this point: they've been through it all—and in front of cameras the entire time. When you pit other pairs of housewives against them, it all shakes out to the obvious: Luann and Sonja are the only housewives who could've successfully pulled off Welcome to Crappie Lake.

The entire premise of the show is basically The Simple Life meets The Real Housewives: Sonja and Luann are shipped off to Benton, Illinois (to an area referred to as "Crappie Lake"), where they'll spend five weeks in a local motel, carrying out various duties for the town's mayor in order to restore the town and bring more awareness to the destination. It's reality TV gold, and only works because of the two longtime pals.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Image via Bravo

When your lowest moment has been broadcast for all to see, it tends to bring you just a bit back down to ground level, and Luann is the epitome of that. Sure, her burlesque show, 'Countess and Friends,' might've brought out the worst of her diva-like behavior from time to time, but Sonja's presence performing alongside her (with occasional wardrobe malfunctions) definitely kept Luann from getting too big for her britches.

Sonja's also had some rougher moments on The Real Housewives of New York City, from her at-times excessive drinking (and face-planting) to her tendency to get caught up in her bestie, Ramona Singer's, drama. Replacing Ramona with Luann, however, was definitely the right move for Welcome to Crappie Lake, as the latter offers a less-toxic and more wholesome edge to the series.

The Perfect Pairing

Image via Bravo

We're only a few episodes into Welcome to Crappie Lake, and it's already clear by the state of disarray in Sonja's motel room that this is going to be a spinoff worth watching. There's something about seeing a loose watermelon and random underwear strewn about that feels like home again, just as if we were right back in Sonja's townhouse: a controlled chaos that brings out her best side.

Though Sonja might be a little more outwardly chaotic than her partner in crime, Luann never tries to suppress her—instead, she embraces her friend, just as Sonja's done for her both privately and on stage. In short, they bring out the best in each other: whereas Sonja and Ramona fuel each other's fire (see: the choosing of rooms on every vacation), Sonja and Luann cool each other down while simultaneously lifting each other up.

That shared trait is what will power them through this new experience in Benton, where they'll continue to be thrown into the deep end and out of their comfort zones. Their overall enthusiasm and ability to be brutally honest is what makes this series work as a whole, but it's their capacity to laugh at themselves and the situation that truly makes this show one for the books.