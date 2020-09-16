‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ Demo Arrives Today for Digital Pre-Order Players

Get ready to Crash into a new universe with the #Crash4 Demo 3 Levels. 2 Playable Characters. 1 N. Sane time-bending demo! Play as Crash in – Snow Way Out and Dino Dash. Then play as Cortex in an alternate timeline of Snow Way Out. Pre-Order digitally and get access to the #Crash4 Demo, available September 16, 2020.

Just ahead of the official launch of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on October 2nd, fans that digitally pre-order the brand-new Crash game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft, including the Xbox One X will be among the first consumers in the world to play via a hands-on demo today! You can still check it out by pre-ordering Crash 4 ASAP! You can also pre-order on Xbox, of course, but just a heads up:

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are unable to access the #Crash4 Demo on Xbox. Stay tuned for updates — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) September 16, 2020

More details from the press release follow below:

Gamers all over the world have been clamoring for the chance to play the game early. Activision and Toys For Bob are proud to offer players an early look at two levels from Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, letting them play as Crash or the fiendish Neo Cortex.

Additionally, fans will experience first-hand the fun of the wielding the power of some of the new Quantum Masks: Kupuna-Wa to control time and Lani-Loli to phase objects in and out of existence. Those who have pre-ordered the game digitally past and present will be able to download the demo until the game’s global launch.

As the first original Crash Bandicoot title in more than a decade, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is built from the ground up and brings with it a new onslaught of absurd challenges for players to conquer. In the game, players uncover four powerful Quantum Masks, the guardians of space and time, that must be reunited to restore order to the multiverse.

Here’s what Paul Yan, co-studio head at Toys For Bob, had to say:

“Fans are so excited to get their hands on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, the first original Crash Bandicoot title in more than a decade. Even though we’re still a number of weeks out from the official launch, we can’t wait for fans to experience the challenge, fun and love we’ve poured into this game, so we’re really happy to offer them early access to part of the game through a special demo.”

