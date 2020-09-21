New ‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ Gameplay Launch Trailer Is Here and It’s About Time

This time, It’s About Time!⏰ 🤪 N. Sane new worlds, new abilities, new playable characters, and a whole lot more! Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time arrives October 2. Pre-Order digitally and get access to the #Crash4 Demo 🎮 Music by: The Chemical Brothers

Song: Go MORE INFORMATION HERE: http://www.crashbandicoot.com/crash4 It’s About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game! Crash fourward into a time-shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the Four Quantum masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

Thanks to our pals over at Activision and Toys for Bob, the creative powers behind Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, I recently had a chance to check out a demo of the new game and its revamped mechanics. But I’m not special, you can play the demo yourself right now! All you have to do is pre-order Crash 4 on your PlayStation or Xbox device and you should be good to go. You’ll get a chance to check out three levels featuring the famous title character, some surprising powers, and some even more surprising characters who pop up … maybe under your control!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is some of the most fun I’ve had playing a demo since, oh, I dunno, the nostalgic days of demo discs taped to magazines or packaged in alongside other full releases. It’s a blast. And as someone who never played through the previous Crash games (no, not even the N. Sane Trilogy remasters), I’m now rethinking that (and many other) life decision.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launches on October 2nd, but you’ve still got some time to pre-order and play the demo now!