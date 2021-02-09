I'm currently making my way through the entire Crash Bandicoot series for the first time despite the beloved platformer having launched back in my heyday as an 80s/90s kid. It's been a blast. Not only did I get to enjoy the awesome remake of the original trilogy thanks to the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, I was fully prepared to tackle the recently released sequel, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which I'm still making my way through. And as of today, more people than ever will be able to check out the newest Crash release since the game will be available on next-gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch in just a few weeks, with a PC launch expected soon after.

Press release details follow below:

"He’s made you spin, jump and wump for 25 years, and this year, our beloved orange marsupial is celebrating in style. To kick off his silver anniversary, on March 12th, the true sequel to the classic Crash Bandicoot trilogy from the ‘90s and the first original entry in the Crash franchise in more than 10 years, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The game will also launch on PC via Battle.net later this year. Fans are smitten with the biggest Crash game ever, so whether it’s their first playthrough or their hundredth, there’s no better time to experience massive levels, badder bosses and more gameplay. Fans should also be on the look-out for tons of furtastic festivities from Activision Blizzard, Inc. aimed to engage Crash Bandicoot fans throughout the year.

Image via Toys for Bob, Activision Blizzard

Developer Toys for Bob has been hard at work to bring Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time to new platforms. Fans on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are in for some N. credible visuals when they see the game run in 4K with 60 FPS. Additionally, players on either next-gen platform will enjoy quicker loading times to dive into the wumpa-eating action and 3D audio that will immerse them in all-new dimensions. What’s more, players who purchase, or already have, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be entitled to receive next-gen upgrades at no cost (except in Japan) within the same console family (including the ability to transfer saved data).

PlayStation 5 owners in particular will be in for an extra treat with DualSense wireless controllers bringing adaptive triggers to players’ fingertips. Fans will now be able to feel the force of Neo Cortex’s DNA-changing blaster and experience the grip as they grapple with Tawna’s Hookshot. Additionally, PlayStation 5’s Activity Card feature will give players a clear breakdown of their progress throughout each of the game’s dimensions, providing guidance to achieve objectives and more.

Image via Toys for Bob, Activision Blizzard

Adding to the fun, fans will now be able to experience Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on the go when the time-shattering platforming adventure makes it way to Nintendo Switch for the first time, while Xbox Series X|S will utilize Smart Delivery to enable users to play the appropriate version depending on their console.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $59.99 SRP. Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch ($39.99 SRP) are available in select territories starting today, via the Nintendo e-shop. The game will also be coming to PC via Battle.net, with pre-orders available now ($39.99 SRP). Fans can expect more information on the PC edition at a later date, along with other fun happenings in celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Image via Toys for Bob, Activision Blizzard

The game is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X for $59.99 SRP, and players will be entitled to receive next-gen upgrades at no cost (except in Japan) within the same console family. To learn more about next-gen features, installation and other details, visit our FAQ page.

For more information on the Crash Bandicoot franchise, please visit www.crashbandicoot.com and follow @CrashBandicoot on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook."

The N. Sanity has only just begun! Crash is back for one epic adventure in #Crash4 It’s About Time - Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch on March 12. AVAILABLE NOW on PS4 and Xbox One.

Music by: The Chemical Brothers

Song: Go

It’s About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game! Crash fourward into a time-shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials.

Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the Four Quantum masks and bending the rules of reality.

New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

