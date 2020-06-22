Check out the First Trailer for the Aptly Named ‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’

In the days of the first PlayStation, Crash Bandicoot was Sony’s guy. Mascots were still big, so while Nintendo had Mario and Sega had Sonic, Sony pushed Crash Bandicoot. The platformer differed from other games because Crash would usually run along a small corridor either being chased or slowly making his way to the end of the level. Along the way there would be some side-scrolling platforming and some boss fights and eventually sequels had some vehicle levels, but they were really solid games. However, as mascots stopped being important to video game sales and Sony started skewing towards older gamers, Crash entered an awkward phased where developer Naughty Dog didn’t bother making new games for him aside from some kart-style racers and semi-sequels that didn’t really do justice to the original trilogy.

Now, over twenty years since Crash Bandicoot: Warped and ignoring entries like The Wrath of Cortex and Mind over Mutant, it looks like we’re getting a proper sequel with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Even if you do want to include those games beyond the original trilogy, there hasn’t been a new Crash game since 2010’s Nitro Cart, but there was the revival with N. Sane Trilogy, and it looks like that game did enough good business to warrant the bandicoot’s return. This new trailer (appropriately using late-90s Fatboy Slim hit “The Rockafeller Skank”) has all the gameplay elements you’d want to see from a Crash Bandicoot game with a current-gen polish. Here’s hoping that the new installment lives up to those original games and their perfect level of platforming difficulty. If you’ve never played a Crash Bandicoot game before, you can get N. Sane Trilogy on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out the Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time trailer below. The game arrives on PlayStation 4 on October 2nd.