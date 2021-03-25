King, the company behind such massive popular social games as Candy Crush Saga and the Bubble Witch Saga series, has released Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! for free on iOS and Android today. The company has also unveiled a new trailer for this endless runner game, which sends the famous bandicoot to various levels, where he must face off against classic Crash villains.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! also offers quite a bit of customization, as players can change the way Crash looks, expand the game’s base world, and compete in various challenges that will expand the possibilities of the game. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! also allows players the opportunity to challenge other fans in multiplayer runs, ascend leaderboard ranks and talk with other players.

Image via King

RELATED: 'Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!' Review: King's Mobile Runner Absolutely Belongs in 'Crash' Canon

The Crash Bandicoot series has had quite a resurgence in recent years. Crash Bandicoot was originally created by Naughty Dog, makers of both the Uncharted and The Last of Us series, but Crash is now owned by Activision Blizzard. After an almost seven-year hiatus, Crash came back with a vengeance in 2017’s Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, a remaster of the first three games in the series. Since the N. Sane Trilogy, the series has also returned to kart rating with 2019’s Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and last year’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Meanwhile, King has also been acquired by Activision Blizzard and the combination of Crash Bandicoot and King makes perfect sense. The Crash Bandicoot franchise has been doing running levels for years that inspired popular cell phone games like Temple Run, so it only makes sense that Crash would get in on the endless runner genre.

But with iconic video game brands like Super Mario and Pokémon making the jump to cell phone gaming, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! looks to be another great opportunity for players to bring their favorite video game characters with them on the go.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is available on iOS and Android now. Check out the new trailer for the game below:

KEEP READING: Sneak Peek at 'Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!' Mobile Runner Reveals the "Crashiest Crash Game Ever"

Share Share Tweet Email

Kumail Nanjiani, Nick Kroll, and Penélope Cruz Join Bono’s Animated Vaccine Series, ‘Pandemica’ The series discusses the importance of global vaccine distribution.

Read Next