King Digital Entertainment’s Season 4 of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! launched today, bringing back one of the franchise's favorite villains since his appearance in Crash Team Racing: Nitros Oxide.

This Gasmoxian villain and his gang will provide different obstacles for Crash and his sister Coco to jump over, spin attack, skid through, and throw wumpa fruit at in an update titled Survival of the Fastest. Players will even be able to fight Nitros in a time-limited boss battle. This is quite a welcome back for the beloved villain.

Last season introduced a crossover with another loved platform video game character, Spyro the Dragon. In this season of the endless-runner mobile game, Nitros has also gathered different versions of himself from other dimensions in order to conquer the world. Players will need to explore newly updated lands and defeat a variety of minions, unlocking new Sports Day skins and win rewards while they’re at it.

Crash Bandicoot has been having a resurgence of late, not only with On the Run!, but with 2017's N. Sane Trilogy, 2019's Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled, and last year's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Crash Bandicoot is a star once again, and this latest update shows just how beloved this roster of characters remains to this day.

Weekly missions have been added for players to enjoy and possibly snag a spot on the leaderboard for the new season. Bandicoot Pass is also available for players to purchase if they wish to have access to exclusive rewards. There have been no details released on how long this season will last.

The Survival of the Fastest update for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is now available.

