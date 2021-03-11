It's been a wild few months for the world's favorite bandicoot. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time arrived last fall to much acclaim and is about to launch on the Nintendo Switch and next-gen consoles tomorrow; stay tuned for its PC release date. But now, Crash Bandicoot and the gang are going mobile in a new runner title from King Games.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will launch on a mobile device near you on March 25th. In the runner, you'll be able to "Make a mad dash through Turtle Woods, Lost City, Temple Ruins and The Lab to take on classic enemies and bosses, including Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio and Fake Crash! Team up with Crash’s sister Coco and gather ingredients on your runs to craft wild and wacky weapons." Having just completed the N. Sane Trilogy and Crash 4 myself for the first time, I'm eager to check out the handheld version of the sprinting, spinning, wumpa-fruit eating character and his pals. Stay tuned for more updates and keep an eye on the game's official page over at King for more.

RELATED: 'Crash Bandicoot 4' Heads to Next-Gen Consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and It's About Time

Watch the release date reveal trailer here:

Crash Bandicoot as you've always known him... but where you've never seen him before. Coming Spring 2021 to your mobile with 100 Hours + gameplay, over 50 Bosses & 12 Lands. Pre-register now! http://to.king.com/VQg8​

Here's the official synopsis:

In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! , Dr. Neo Cortex has dispatched iconic villains across the multiverse to take control of all dimensions. With the help of his sister Coco, Crash must bash Cortex's minions back to their own dimensions!Use Crash's unstoppable energy and let the fur fly as you run, spin and slide your way to stop the dastardly Dr. Neo Cortex from destroying all worlds.

Check out the previously released announcement trailer below:

And take a gander at some gameplay featured in this more recent video:

KEEP READING: New 'Crash Bandicoot 4' Gameplay Launch Trailer Is Here and It's About Time

Share Share Tweet Email

'Oxygen' Trailer Teases Alexandre Aja Netflix Existential Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Mélanie Laurent In a cryopod, no one can hear you scream.