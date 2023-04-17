After beginning life on the 2015 edition of 'The Black List' John Griffin's (From) spec script Crater has had a long road to hitting the screen The script was liked by many executives, but still took until 2017 to be picked up by 20th Century Fox following a successful pitch. Taking that into consideration as well as the film's partnership with Disney now that they have acquired 20th Century Fox, there is no doubt why the eyes of many are fixed on the upcoming release of Crater which is now being released exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.

With some incredibly influential producers backing the project as well as an all-star cast of some of the biggest young actors working in the business as well as some industry veterans, Crater looks to be Disney+'s next big hit. So, with all that in mind, here is everything we know about Crater so far.

Where Can I Watch Crater?

As with all recent Disney projects, it is no surprise to learn that the film will be debuting on their streaming service Disney+. For those who do not have a subscription but need to get one in time for Crater's release, a monthly subscription with ads costs $7.99, with an ad-free subscription costing $10.99 per month.

Disney seems to have an endless stream of releases on Disney+, with it sometimes being difficult to track exactly which show or movie is supposed to launch when. Crater's release date is scheduled for May 12th, 2023, meaning there is hardly any time at all for fans to wait to enjoy the film.

What Is Crater About?

The official plot synopsis for Crater reads as follows:

“Crater is the story of Caleb Channing, who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father. But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan, Borney, and Marcus, and a new arrival from Earth, Addison, hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater."

Combining both the sci-fi and coming-of-age genre, this synopsis neatly sews both together, allowing fans of either genre to find themselves intrigued. The suggestion of a new arrival from Earth raises the possibility that there will be deeper themes of identity and acceptance in Crater, which are the sort of underlying themes that are crucial to the success of a film of this ilk. For those who are still not convinced they should watch the movie just yet, perhaps the trailer might encourage their viewership.

Is There a Trailer For Crater?

Disney has a fantastic track record of producing eye-catching trailers at just the right time, and Crater is no exception to this. Releasing on April 12th, 2023, just a month before the movie's launch date, here is the trailer for Crater:

The overall feel of this trailer is epic, with the vast scope of space being rightly indulged in by the film's cinematography. Matching this grand sense of visual scale can be difficult, but, in this trailer, the music department has done an immense job of grounding the viewer in this astronomical setting and making it feel real, whilst never losing the same sense of awe and wonder as the lead characters. The coming-of-age nature of the story oozes from the script, with the trailer making Crater seem like the sort of fun anyone in the family can enjoy.

Who Stars in Crater?

With a movie that puts such heavy emphasis on the band of friends that go on this journey together, it is crucial that the casting is successful. With such young characters at the heart of the story, a fresh-faced leading ensemble is expected, with some great young talent on board for this sci-fi adventure. This includes the likes of Isaiah Russell-Bailey (We Can Be Heroes) who plays Caleb, McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) who plays Addison, Billy Barrett (Blinded by the Light) who plays Dylan, Orson Hong (Only Murders in the Building) who plays Borney, Thomas Boyce (Neuroblast) who plays Marcus, Carson Minniear (Palmer) who plays Charlie. Of course, this is only a sample of the wonderful acting talent on display in Crater, with the young cast also being complimented by older actors such as Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), more famously known as rapper and producer Kid Cudi, who is playing Caleb's father. With such a high level of ability in the cast, as well as a strong script and excellent crew behind the camera, there is no doubt that Crater is one of the most unmissable films coming to Disney+ this May.

Who Is the Creative Team Behind Crater?

When the film was initially picked up by 20th Century Fox in 2017, Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) was being courted to direct the film. Production stalled on Crater after Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which led to the project's fate being unknown. In early 2021 it was announced that Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment) would direct the film with Levy producing alongside Dan Levine and Dan Cohen through 21 Laps Entertainment.

Jas Shelton (Homecoming) serves as the film's cinematographer, with James W. Harrison (The Good Fight) as the movie's editor. Executive Producer credits go to Emily Morris (Stranger Things), John G. Scotti (The Muppets), Rpin Suwannath (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Gordon Gray (Mare of Easttown), Paris Latsis (A Simple Favor), and Terry Dougas (Good Time). Luca Borghese (Beau is Afraid) is credited as an associate producer.

When Did Crater Film?

Filming for Crater began in June 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Isiah Russell Bailey marked the first week of shooting on Instagram.

Additional filming took place in Los Angeles, California. Filming eventually wrapped in September 2021.