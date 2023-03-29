Coming-of-age stories always give their protagonists an opportunity to feel excited about their future after learning the lessons that indicate them that their childhood is over. And while these tales of maturing are certainly exciting when they are set in random high schools, Crater will take this important moment of an adolescent's life straight to the Moon. Disney+ has just released the first look at their upcoming film, featuring McKenna Grace wearing a space suit while the sunlight is reflected on her helmet. The image is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the lunar setting for this adventure.

Crater is the story of Caleb Channing (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Scott Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Billy Barratt), Borney (Orson Hong) and Marcus (Thomas Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater. Hopefully, Caleb can adapt to his new life with the help of his friends.

Kyle Patrick Alvarez was in charge of directing the emotional story. The filmmaker previously helmed three episodes of Netflix's drama, 13 Reasons Why. In that series, young people were also seen in their process of dealing with emotional afflictions, but in a project made for a more mature audience. Through a series of tapes left behind for people to listen to, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) lists the reasons as to why she decided to take her own life. The show would last the span of four seasons, wrapping its storylines in the summer of 2020.

Image via Disney+

How Does McKenna Grace Fit In?

While it has been established that Grace will play Addison, a new arrival to the lunar establishment who comes from Earth, there's currently no way of telling how her story will be connected to Caleb's journey. It remains to be seen what reasons led to the character's new home. The actress is known for her numerous roles in prominent features during recent years, including a young Captain Marvel within flashbacks and Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Grace will reprise the role of Phoebe in an upcoming Ghostbusters sequel, set to be released at the end of the year.

