We are not the only ones to desperately crave for a sequel to 2019’s Crawl, as director Alexandre Aja reveals he’s talking “nonstop” about how to make Crawl 2 happen. Talking to Bloody Disgusting’s The Boo Crew Chat podcast, Aja said that the team is working to find the best way to deal with a possible sequel story.

The first Crawl followed Kaya Scodelario’s Haley, a young woman who has to fight alligators in the middle of a hurricane storm, in order to save her estranged father Dave (Barry Pepper). However, as Aja explains, a sequel might not bring back the characters, even if they were saved at the end of the first film. As Aja puts it:

“I think the story of Haley is a really strong one, but I believe that Crawl is about nature taking back its due, and kind of like… more hurricane-driven, man versus animal. So maybe it will be another story altogether.”

Even if the cast from the first Crawl doesn’t return for a sequel, Aja knows the story needs to explore human emotions to be as strong as the first film. After all, the delicate relation between Haley and her dad is what keeps the stakes high in Crawl. According to Aja, the creative team is “looking for that human story right now, that will be as strong as the one in the first one. To make the second one legit.”

Aja didn’t reveal if writers Michael and Shaw Rasmussen would be back for a Crawl sequel, but assures fans that the creative team is “putting together a really, really fun take.” Even if Crawl 2 is nothing but a dream right now, it shouldn’t be hard for Aja to produce the sequel, if he really moves forward with the project. With a $ 13 million production budget and a $91 million box office worldwide, Crawl had enough profit to justify the sequel.

While Crawl 2 remains a project for the future, you can catch Aja’s latest movie, the claustrophobic thriller Oxygen, on Netflix.

