The Big Picture Crawl sequel in the works, set in NYC with new characters. Director Aja returns, filming in Europe this fall.

Original movie centered on Haley & her dad vs. alligators during a Florida hurricane. It was a surprise box office success.

Monster crocodilians have been horror movie stars for years.

Crawl, the gory gator creature feature that became a sleeper hit in 2019, is coming back for a second bite. Paramount is developing a sequel to the Sam Raimi-produced film. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Alexandre Aja, who helmed the original, will return for the sequel.

The sequel will follow an entirely new group of characters, and move the action to New York City - likely a reference to the persistent urban legend of alligators living in the city's sewers. NYC is a popular destination for horror sequels, with every ghoul from Jason Voorhees (in Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan) to Ghostface (in Scream VI) trying to take a bite out of the Big Apple. Director Aja (High Tension, Piranha 3D) will return to direct and produce, while Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and Project Almanac) will pen the script. Craig Flores and horror legend Raimi will also return as producers for the film, which is slated to begin shootng this fall; much like its predecessor, which was set in Florida but shot in Serbia, the sequel will also film in Europe.

What Is 'Crawl' About?

Close

Crawl centers around champion college swimmer Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario) returning to her family home in Coral Lake, Florida during a Category 5 to retrieve her estranged father, Dave (Barry Pepper). While she finds him alive in the house, along with his dog Sugar, soon the home begins to flood...and with the floodwaters comes a pack of enormous, ravenous alligators. The two of them will have to put aside their differences to escape both the hurricane and the savage reptiles. Made for $15 million USD, the film was a surprise success at the box office, making $91 million; it also scored with critics, earning an 84% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also Quentin Tarantino's favorite film of 2019.

Rampaging crocodilians have long been a popular subject of horror movies. Tobe Hooper followed up The Texas Chainsaw Massacre with 1976's Eaten Alive, while 1980's Alligator, starring Robert Forster, was a superior representative of the post-Jaws wave of killer creature features. David E. Kelley put a 1990s spin on the genre with 1999's Lake Placid, while 2007's Primeval fictionalized the tale of the real-life man-eating crocodile Gustave, who still lurks in the waters of Burundi.

Crawl 2 will begin production this fall. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.