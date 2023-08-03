The Big Picture Crayola is launching Crayola Studios, a new division to create content for kids and families, with their first project being The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian.

With the record-breaking success of Barbie at the summer box office and Mattel's ambitious slate of toy-based projects, it was inevitable that other companies would soon want to join in on the fun. But news that Crayola, a company most known for making crayons, is now moving into the world of film and television is a bit of a surprise. The company will surely have to color outside the lines in its new venture.

A New Project Is Already in the Works

According to a Deadline report, Crayola is launching Crayola Studios, a new division of their existing company, which will create content for kids and families. And Crayola isn't keeping their plans abstract, as they have just set their first project. Crayola will be teaming up with MIMO Studios, a studio run by Nickelodeon chief Cyma Zarghami, to create a project to be titled The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian.

The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian is based on a podcast written and performed by Jonathan Messinger. The podcast itself premiered in 2016 and has released 260 episodes over its run. The project follows Finn Caspian, an eight-year-old boy who lives on The Famous Marlowe 280 Interplanetary Exploratory Space Station. The series follows Finn along with his friends as they explore new planets, help aliens in need, and solve a mystery that may destroy their space station.

Victoria Lozano will be overseeing Crayola Studios. Lozano is Crayola's EVP of Marketing. Crayola Studios will partner with production companies, animation studios, and IP owners in order to create content. Lozano noted that “[a]s world leaders in creative self-expression, the establishment of Crayola Studios is a logical next step for us, it builds on plans announced last year to develop entertainment content that inspires and nurtures the next generation and helps them develop lifelong creative mindsets." She continued, saying that the company's "...unique perspective offers an exciting opportunity for the industry as it searches for stand out new and trusted content that has creativity at its heart.”

For his part, Zarghami noted that “Crayola is synonymous with kids and color and we are so excited to collaborate with them to bring these beloved journeys to life through world-class animation and artistry.” He also noted that The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian is a project that will combine "...great characters, creativity, adventure, and information is something we can’t wait to bring to audiences worldwide.”

Other potential Crayola Studios projects have not yet been announced. However, today's announcement has certainly shown that they're more than willing to think outside the 64-count box.