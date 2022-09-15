A drinking game is something that brings alcohol and movie-watching together into one fun (and sometimes messy) whole. If you don't mind having a few drinks, and have a few friends who feel the same way, and you all like movies, it can be a nice way to have an event of sorts. It's not as intricate or large-scale as a party, and if a movie is playing the whole time, there's also less of a need to continually come up with topics for small-talk all the time, which is nice for those who like to socialize without having to talk a mile a minute for many, many minutes.

Of course, when throwing some sort of catch-up that involves a movie-related drinking game, part of the challenge can be deciding on a movie. There might be a great movie everyone wants to watch, but it might be too difficult to come up with the drinking game rules. Those rules are essential, because they dictate which things within the movie will require drinking game participants to take a drink (generally defined as being a single sip). The following seven movies may assist in picking the right movie (with the right rules) for a drinking game. Of course, rules should be moderated depending on tolerance and any other factors to ensure the drinking is done responsibly, so it's best to approach the following as guides or inspirations, rather than hard and fast rules.

'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Some may find the campy hilarity of 1997's notorious Batman & Robin to be a good time sober, but for those less receptive to cheesy puns, bizarre costume choices, and garish colors, the rather simple Batman & Robin drinking game may be desirable. It is, after all, a movie that feels like a bit of a fever dream, with an almost hallucinatory tone because of its over-the-top, cartoonish take on the Caped Crusader. A drinking game could well balance out (or potentially enhance) some of those feelings.

There are a ton of weird things in Batman & Robin that happen again and again, so a drinking game with minimal rules ends up being more than sufficient for the desired bad movie buzz. Rules ideally would include drinking whenever Mr. Freeze makes an ice-related pun (it's almost every time he speaks), whenever there's a close-up on a rubber suit's chest or butt, whenever a character says "Alfred" or "Gotham," and whenever someone gets frozen. Additionally, you can also drink every time a corny joke makes you groan, but depending on your sense of humor, that could be a lot, meaning that works best as an optional rule.

'The Room' (2003)

One of the definitive "good bad movies" of all time, Tommy Wiseau's cult classic The Room, endures to this day, almost two decades on from its release. To hear that it's a small-scale romantic drama about a love triangle doesn't make it sound terribly interesting, yet it's the way that simple premise is executed that makes The Room fascinating. Strictly speaking, it defies the basic "objective" laws of filmmaking, but in doing so, becomes hugely entertaining and almost hypnotic, with or without accompanying alcohol.

If you do want to watch it with alcohol, however, The Room's fans have you covered, as those who've experienced it before have devised numerous rules that make for a good drinking game. To name just a few, you can drink every time there's a moment that's become a meme, every time someone throws a football, every time someone abruptly ends a conversation (by saying something like "I don't want to talk about it"), any time someone refers to the main characters as being "best friends," and every time the image goes out of focus. Not recommended: doing this drinking game whilst drinking the beverage that Johnny and Lisa appear to drink at one point, "skotchka" (it's a mix of scotch and vodka; that's it!)

'Cats' (2019)

Cats doesn't really have a plot, so watching it while a little drunk won't lead to you missing anything. It's about a group of singing cats. They spend at least half the film introducing themselves through songs, and then one gets chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer (basically Cat Heaven) at the end of the film.

For anyone who's not great with handling musicals that have constant songs, the Cats drinking game might be for you. Drinking every time a new character is introduced is a possible rule, though risky, because of just how many cats Cats has. You could also drink every time a cat's fur looks uncanny, any time Rebel Wilson's character says a groan-worthy pun, any time Idris Elba's character makes someone teleport, and any time you question the scale of what you're seeing on-screen. Some viewers may need more than just a handful of rules, however, given how unsettling and tedious the film can be, especially for those who aren't fans of musicals.

'The Hangover' (2009)

Developing a drinking game for the first (and best) movie in The Hangover trilogy must have been too good an opportunity to pass. After all, alcohol is the reason anything in the plot happens, given the film's about a group of friends who need to find their soon-to-be-married friend, after he goes missing in Las Vegas following a hectic bachelor party they all got too drunk to remember.

No one should get that level of drunk while participating in a Hangover-themed drinking game, but the idea of having some rules in place while watching the film is an entertaining one. Drinking game participants can take a drink every time they see a Vegas stereotype, every time someone gets beaten up, every time Stu mentions he's a doctor, and every time a new lead is found about their missing friend. Also, given how swear-filled the film is, brave (or foolish) viewers may want to drink every time profanity is used.

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

The Big Lebowski is the perfect film to watch with a drinking game, for a couple of reasons. One is that it's a laid-back, absurd, and very funny film, so alcohol may - for some viewers - enhance it. The main character is also very fond of White Russians, which are made with vodka, milk, and Kahlúa, so even if you don't drink the same for the purposes of your drinking game, you may at least get the kind of buzz to be on The Dude's level for much of the film's runtime, if drinks are consumed throughout.

Rules for a Big Lebowski drinking game that will really tie your viewing experience together include drinking every time John Goodman's character gets angry (almost any time he's on-screen, then), drinking every time someone tells Donny to shut up, drinking every time the infamous rug is mentioned, and having a drink every time someone scores a strike in bowling. There are further rules for particularly adventurous fans of The Big Lebowski, of course, but as long as you remember to abide - like The Dude himself - you're all good.

'Commando' (1985)

Commando is the epitome of big, dumb, 1980s action fun. It's one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's best roles, and the blunt, bare-bones story about a single father pulling no punches during his one-man mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter is hilarious in its simplicity. Even if the action's not particularly great, at least it's frequent, and the film is often incredibly funny, sometimes intentionally, sometimes maybe not so much.

But all can be made better and more ridiculous with a few drinks, and that's where Commando's drinking game rules come in handy. Essentially, viewers should take a drink if a murder happens in a blatantly public space, if someone makes a goofy quip, when there's collateral damage on-screen, or if Arnold refuses to cooperate with someone. To paraphrase John Matrix, taking part in a Commando drinking game would be a great way to "let off some steam."

