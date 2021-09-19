The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a show full of unforgettable stories and characters. But the series' greatest triumph is its soundtrack, packed with amazing original songs that will remain fan favorites for a very long time. Whether they're downright hilarious, like Valencia’s (Gabrielle Ruiz) “I’m So Good at Yoga”, or unexpectedly heartbreaking, like Rebecca’s (Rachel Bloom) “You Stupid Bitch”, the show’s beautifully crafted musical numbers are just as essential to the plot as they are delightful to watch on their own.

Credits go, of course, to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s amazing team of composers, as well as to its cast of actors capable of singing about topics that range from borderline personality disorder to being stuck in a bathroom. However, even if most of the show's best songs go to its main characters, they aren't responsible for all of the series' greatest hits. From one-off characters to secondary recurring ones, the show's supporting cast deserves a lot of praise for giving fans some serious bops. To honor them, here’s a list of the ten best Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songs not sung by the show’s main cast. Any musical number primarily performed by a character that appears in less than half of the episodes was up for consideration.

10. “Get Your Ass Out of My House” (Season 3, Episode 8: “Nathaniel Needs My Help!”)

Lourdes Chan (Amy Hill), a.k.a. Josh’s (Vincent Rodriguez III) mom, doesn’t get many opportunities to shine. Apart from being mean to Valencia, her most memorable moment on the show’s first two seasons is her part in Rebecca’s Nicki Minaj-inspired Thanksgiving song “I Give Good Parent”. But, in Season 3, Mrs. Chan gets the solo act she deserves in the form of a karaoke ballad dedicated to her son. However, Lourdes has a lot more than promises of unconditional love to say to Josh. What she really wants is for him to finally move out so that Mr. Chan (Alberto Isaac) and her can get back to having loud sex, among other things. What begins as an intimate moment in Josh’s room is turned by the power of music into an impromptu karaoke bar for fed up mothers and their adult children. Mrs. Chan’s solo act is a simple one, performed in an everyday set with little choreography, but Hill’s delivery more than makes up for the lack of extravagance. Bluntly honest, the song is sure to resonate with viewers that are tired of Josh’s immaturity as well as with parents that just can’t take their adult children living like 10-year-olds anymore.

9. “The Cringe” (Season 4, Episode 2: “I Am Ashamed”)

Based on Bobby Pickett’s Halloween favorite “The Monster Mash”, “The Cringe” has graveyard security guard J. Castleman (Patton Oswalt) as its main performer. Granted, Rebecca, Valencia, Heather (Vella Lovell), and Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) all sing at least one verse, but the real stars are Castleman and the corpses that he guards. After reading the comment section of an article criticizing her recent release from prison, Rebecca fails to attend a special Halloween screening of Hocus Pocus with her friends. Ashamed and afraid of going out in public, she becomes obsessed with the numerous stories of people that have died in her home. Eventually, she decides to go out in a kind of ghost hunt and runs into Mr. Castleman. That’s when Rebecca learns an important lesson: we all have cringeworthy moments in our lives. Whether it’s the time you asked a large woman if she was pregnant or the day you pushed your ex from a building in an attempt to save him from a knife-wielding maniac, nothing is scarier than what your past embarrasssments. Not even a website’s comment section.

8. “Textmergency” (Season 1, Episode 11: “That Text Was Not Meant for Josh!”)

The horror of accidentally sending a text message to the wrong person is put into words by Judge Harry Spenser (Jeff Hiller), the lawyers and the clients Rebecca runs off on during a pre-trial meeting. Despite the rudeness, they don't care that she needs to go. Aftler all, her despair after sending Josh a text meant for Paula’s eyes only is perfectly relatable. Sure, maybe getting a police escort to break into your ex’s home to erase the message before he sees it isn’t that relatable, but still… As Rebecca rushes against time, Judge Spenser and lawyer Connie Cavanagh (Briga Heelan) lead an 80s hair metal band in a musical number that not only serves as a great soundtrack for the episode, but also poses an important question: is sending someone an unintended text message a "textmergency" or a "textastrophe"?

7. “The End of the Movie” (Season 3, Episode 4: “Josh’s Girlfriend Is Crazy”)

Singer Josh Groban makes a brief appearance as himself to deliver this song that is up there with Greg’s (Santino Fontana) “What’ll It Be?” and Rebecca’s “The Darkness” as one of the show’s most devastating tunes. After Josh and Rebecca’s friends find out about her previous institutionalization, she lashes out and makes a series of bad decisions that culminate in her sleeping with Greg’s dad. This prompts a change in her perspective. Used to seeing life as a movie in which she is either a rom-com lead or an unredeemable villain, Rebecca finally begins to realise just how cruel this logic can be. Understanding that, as Josh Groban puts it, "life doesn't make narrative sense" is Rebecca’s first step in her arduous journey to coming to terms with her choices and seeking the professional help she needs. "The End of the Movie" lays the groundwork for what will happen throughout the rest of the show, from Rebecca’s suicide attempt to her breakthrough at the series finale.

6. “I Want to Be a Child Star” (Season 4, Episode 4: “I’m Making Up for Lost Time”)

Wishing to spend more time with her estranged little brother, Rebecca accompanies him on a trip to Los Angeles, unaware of just how devious young Tucker Bunch (Luca Padovan) can be. He tricks his sister into taking him to audition for a role in a musical production of Peter Pan, but can’t hide his messed-up personality from the casting director. In full 2010 Justin Bieber style, Tucker sings about his dream of becoming a child star and, subsequently, a Hollywood has-been. His list of childhood fantasies includes losing his virginity on the set of The Walking Dead, going to jail, and getting addicted to prescription drugs. Fortunately, though, he doesn’t get the part. And upon discovering what exactly happened at Tucker’s audition, Rebecca finds a new way to bond with her brother: through their numerous emotional traumas.

5. “The Buzzing from the Bathroom” (Season 3, Episode 2: “To Josh, With Love”)

Whitefeather & Associates’ local office douchebag, Tim (Michael McMillian), sees his life flash before his eyes after Paula tells him he has never once given his wife an orgasm. As his co-workers try to educate him on female sexuality, he realises that it’s not an electric toothbrush his wife has been locking herself with in the bathroom after sex. What follows is a paradoxically hilarious and heartbreaking song, so dramatic that it could easily be featured on a staging of Les Mis. Honestly, not even Shakespeare could come up with an expression so disturbingly poetic as “tinnitus from the loins”. And, as Tim slides down the bathroom door saying he has finally learned the meaning of the words “Tim, that was nice”, you almost feel bad for the guy. That is, of course, until you remember his poor wife.

4. “Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal” (Season 4, Episode 13: “I Have to Get Out”)

It’s not a stretch to say “Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal” is Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s crown jewel. Inspired by the musical numbers in La La Land, it earned Rachel Bloom, Adam Schlesinger, and Jack Dolgen the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2019. The song is also one of the show’s most memorable and is often praised for raising awareness about psychiatric treatment. Sung by Dr. Akopian (Michael Hyatt) and a chorus of patients (including an abused rescue dog), the song demystifies anti-depressants both for Rebecca and for many of the show’s viewers that might be struggling with the need to take medication to improve their mental health. It addresses many of the fears and the guilt that come with taking prescription drugs, and assures characters and audience members alike that they are not alone. Besides having an important message, the song is also catchy as hell. Expect it to pop up in your brain at various times of the day.

3. “Put Yourself First” (Season 1, Episode 10: “I’m Back at Camp with Josh!”)

The girls from the at-risk teen camp Josh volunteers at have an important message for Rebecca: she needs to put herself first, so when dudes see her they’ll be like “Damn, you're hot, let’s buy a house in Portland”. Girl group Fifth Harmony serves as inspiration for this song that satirizes the brand of female empowerment sold by the beauty industry. After relentlessly bullying Rebecca, the girls sympathize with her sadness over getting rejected by Josh and recommend that she does things that will, allegedly, make her feel better, like getting a tattoo on her lower back or wearing six inch heels. The video also pokes fun at photographer Terry Richardson, and the song itself is an amazing bop for when you are getting ready for a night out. Whenever you start to question all that make-up, just remember the girls’ advice: “Don’t think about it too hard, too too hard”.

2. “Research Me Obsessively” (Season 2, Episode 7: “Who’s the Cool Girl Josh Is Dating?”)

The level of relatability of Rebecca’s actions may vary, but researching your ex’s current partner online is something everyone has done at least once. Some people stop after a quick look at their Instagram profile, while others go as far as Rebecca and Valencia and find an actual picture of their parents’ house on Google Maps. Even if it’s far from being healthy, there’s something almost erotic in this kind of social media snooping that makes it irresistible, and Brittany Snow’s seductive singing style makes that quite clear. Snow appears briefly in three of the show’s episodes as Josh’s new girlfriend, Anna Hicks, and Valencia and Rebecca spend three whole days dissecting her life. Though her time on the show was brief, she was able to gift viewers with what can only be described as the anthem of online stalking.

1. “Don’t Be a Lawyer” (Season 4, Episode 3: “I’m On My Own Path”)

Tim’s other half, Jim (Burl Moseley), has his moment to shine in Season 4 after briefly leaving the law firm to open a pretzel shop. And, boy, does he shine! Upon finding out that his employee AJ (Clark Moore) is a pre-law student, Jim launches into a rant song that has so many iconic verses that it’s hard to choose a single one to highlight. For brevity, let’s go with “There are so many other professions that don’t turn you into Jeff Sessions!”. Based on Bobby Brown’s “Every Little Step”, the song has an upbeat tempo that makes it impossible to resist, and the video is just precious, with a CBS/CW lawyer throwing himself off a window because that’s just how depressing being a lawyer is. Furthermore, Moseley has so much charisma as a singer that it’s sad his talents weren’t put to more use during the show’s run. Jim’s plot also doesn’t go anywhere after this, and his fall-out with law mostly serves to put the pretzel shop in Rebecca’s path. But even if Jim eventually goes back to his old job, having him leave the office for a while was worth it just because of this song.

