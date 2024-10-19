Crazy Ex-Girlfriend started off as a fun musical, with a lot to say about mental health. Never preachy and always producing catchy songs, episode after episode, the show’s best came from one particular character – Greg. Initially played by Santino Fontana, Greg Serrano was the perfect foil for main character Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom), and mirrored her in his own struggles with mental health. After Fontana left the show early in the second season, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend lost its anchor from a talent and narrative perspective.

Fontana arguably had one of the best singing voices on the show, and his songs were the standout numbers of his seasons. When Fontana left, not only was his level of talent sorely missed, but the love triangle dynamic Season 1 developed was shattered in an instant. New love interests and relationship dynamics were explored, but the show felt very aimless for a long time after Fontana's departure. When the character of Greg came back with Skylar Astin in the role, the show had already derailed so much by this point, that the Greg romantic arc felt redundant.

Santino Fontana’s Performance Elevated Greg’s Likability and Songs

Santino Fontana brought a polished finish to his singing and dancing skills on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The cast members are all immensely talented, but no one had that same level of authenticity that he brought, having come from not only an extensive Broadway background, but also straight off the film Frozen. He elevated the show’s comedic songs with his powerful, expressive voice, and made them endlessly listenable in their own right. His songs stood above the rest, with “Settle for Me” being one of the most memorable of the entire series. In the style of Cole Porter, with a dance routine inspired by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, “Settle for Me” was Greg’s first big number, and solidified him as a show-stopping force to be reckoned with. The dichotomy between him singing the lyrically unromantic message of “settle for me” with such charisma and likability that he instantly becomes the show’s main love interest speaks volumes about Fontana’s singular talent.

It’s hard to believe that Fontana only performed a handful of numbers in his short time on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. While “Settle for Me” is the most iconic of the series, Greg’s other songs also made quite an impression, largely due to his performance. “I Could If I Wanted To” and “I Gave You a UTI” show that his comedic abilities are just as on point as his singing and dancing, but his final two songs almost rival his “Settle for Me” moment. Sung in the style of Frank Sinatra, Greg’s farewell song to Rebecca, “It Was a Shit Show,” hammered home the fact that the show was about to lose its most prized possession – Fontana’s voice. His beautiful rendition of the song, while still lyrically comedic, is so heartfelt that it’s tear-inducing.

Fontana came back for one last hurrah for the Singin’ in the Rain tap-dancing homage, “We Tapped That Ass.” Performing alongside Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III), the pair give Gene Kelly a run for his money. Even with so many fantastic songs to choose from, these Greg songs are easily the best musical moments of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s entire run.

Greg Serrano’s Departure From ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Derailed the Narrative

Musically, the show was lacking after Fontana’s departure, but also narratively; it felt like it had derailed at a crucial moment. Season 1 had spent its entirety building up the love triangle between Rebecca, Greg, and Josh, and all of a sudden, one of its key characters was gone. After Greg left, and Josh and Rebecca’s romance ran out of steam, the show felt like it was spinning its wheels for a long time. Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) was a good addition to Rebecca’s romantic storyline, but that relationship felt a bit aimless, as if it were grasping for something to fill the void that Greg left.

It’s not that Rebecca and Greg should’ve remained as a couple after their breakup, but Greg’s mere presence on the show was what was missed. As the show was primarily about mental health, Greg’s issues with his addiction and depression ran parallel to Rebecca’s mental health journey. By removing Greg’s story from the narrative, it untethered Rebecca’s journey, which made the show feel adrift. They each needed to address their own recovery, whether they ended up together or not, and the audience needed to see it all happen on screen.

Skylar Astin Takes Over as Greg Serrano in Season 4

By the time the character of Greg returned in Season 4, he’d already had his arc of recovery primarily off-screen, and the romantic angle felt tired and done. Now played by the talented Skylar Astin from Pitch Perfect fame, Greg arrived back in town almost fully formed in his sobriety. It was a clever idea to call out the recasting, and have him be unrecognizable to Rebecca, to show that our perception of people can change based on where we are mentally in our lives.

This twist also helped to reaffirm the connection they had through their mental health struggles, and remind us that it was never just about romance between these two characters. Still, it just wasn’t as strong of a narrative as seeing Greg’s recovery unfold onscreen in parallel to Rebecca's. He returned primarily as a love interest, only skimming the surface of what this character could have and should have been.

As it progressed, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend shifted its focus more to exploring mental health rather than relationships. But, as the show used romance as a tool for the exploration, the loss of Santino Fontana as Greg derailed it to the point where it wasn’t able to get back on track. It was always an enjoyable show with fantastic songs, but that hard-hitting parallel mental health arc, and the love triangle that the audience was invested in, were never fully realized.

