It has just been announced that a release of the late director Jean-Marc Vallée's debut coming-of-age film, titled C.R.A.Z.Y, will be available in the U.S. for the first time since the film's initial festival showings in 2005 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to C.R.A.Z.Y, who also distributed the 2021 Academy Award-winning film Another Round, and will release the film on June 3, following promotional screenings with key LGBTQ+ film festivals around the country.

C.R.A.Z.Y was Vallée's debut film, but was also arguably one of his most successful to date. Sitting at a solid 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film tells the story of young French Canadian Zachary Beaulieu, played by Marc-Andre Grondin, one of five sons in a conservative family. Set between the 1960s and 1970s, Zac is struggling to reconcile with his own feelings and emerging identity with his families values. Though he once had a close relationship with his father, his emerging sexuality ruptures their bond, and Zac balances trying to remain close to his family while also remaining true to himself. The film is very emotional and explores heavy topics such a homophobia that will likely still resonate with viewers today.

The film was a massive hit, and went on to win 11 Canadian Genie Awards, while also kicking off Vallée's career in a huge way. He was signed shortly after by US talent agent and producing partner Nathan Ross, and directed films such as The Young Victoria starring Emily Blunt, the three-time Academy Award-winning film Dallas Buyers Club, and 2014’s Wild starring Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. As for his T.V credits, Vallée was responsible for directing, editing, and executive producing the eight-time Emmy Award-winning and DGA Award-winning HBO series, Big Little Lies. It’s safe to say the director has risen to acclaimed status since C.R.A.Z.Y’s debut, and now audiences everywhere will get to experience the great directors work.

C.R.A.Z.Y is produced by Vallée and Pierre Evan and also stars Michel Côté as Gervais Beaulieu, Danielle Proulx as Laurianne Beaulieu, Pierre-Luc Brillant as Raymond Beaulieu, Maxime Tremblay as Christian Beaulieu, and Alex Gravel as Antoine Beaulieu. The film will be distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the U.S. on June 3, and you can check out the official trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1gSfxLtKSY

