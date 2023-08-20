Back in 2018, filmmaker Jon M. Chu helmed a movie that would pave the way for a new wave in American cinema. Not only as a film but also as a piece of artistic expression, Crazy Rich Asians had become a phenomenon, that continues to impact the audience and the industry even today. After all, it was the first film from a major Hollywood studio to feature a majority Asian cast in a contemporary setting since 1993’s The Joy Luck Club, making it a significant example of Asian representation in Hollywood. Soon after its release, there were announcements of a sequel and possible spin-off/s. Five years and still counting, Crazy Rich Asians 2 continues to be in development limbo. But the latest news is that the next chapter of the culturally rich and fabulously colorful characters of the hit rom-com is still happening and will be set in the Philippines. The 2018 film was adapted from the eponymous satirical novel of 2013 by Kevin Kwan with a screenplay by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli and stars a predominantly Asian ensemble cast, featuring some of the most popular names in film and television.

With Henry Golding (Last Christmas) and Constance Wu (Fresh Off The Boat) in the lead roles, Crazy Rich Asians follows the love story of New York professor Rachel Chu (Wu) and Nicholas "Nick" Young (Golding). When Nick takes Rachel to meet his parents in Singapore, she is shocked to find out that his family is unimaginably wealthy. On its release, Crazy Rich Asians became the biggest summer hit of the year, and despite quite a bit of criticisms and controversies, the movie grossed a whopping $240 million at the global box office (against a budget of $30 million). Its massive commercial success was coupled with critical acclaim for its storytelling, high-fashion quotient, and performances, especially those by Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh, Wu, Golding, and Ken Jeong.

The upcoming sequel, which has been in the works for a while, is likely to feature arcs from Kwan’s follow-up book China Rich Girlfriend, which continues the challenges of Rachel and Nick’s relationship after the disasters that unfold in Singapore while Rachel sets out to find her biological father. There are also talks of a completely separate spin-off film that is likely to explore Rachel’s cousin Astrid’s (Gemma Chan) relationship with her ex-fiancé, Charlie (Harry Shum Jr.), whom she reconnected with at Rachel and Nick’s engagement. Both these story arcs are tied to the second novel in the series. Considering there's been no real movement on the film’s production or even the possible release window, we do know that it will be a while before we see the movie. Until then, you can watch the first film and get yourself acquainted with the world of disturbingly rich people, and also read on to find out everything that we do know about the upcoming Crazy Rich Asians 2.

When and Where Is Crazy Rich Asians 2 Coming Out?

With no production update available at the moment, there is no information on when the sequel will see the light of day. But you can watch this space for the latest news on the release date of Crazy Rich Asians 2. Whenever Crazy Rich Asians 2 releases, it will most likely hit the theaters first, followed by a streaming release in the following weeks/months. If you want to catch up on the 2018 film, you can now stream it on TNT, TBS, TruTV, and Direct TV, or buy/rent it from Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Redbox, Google Play, etc.

Is There a Crazy Rich Asians 2 Trailer?

With no production updates or release window announced so far, it’s too soon to expect any trailer or teaser for Crazy Rich Asians 2. Once the sequel starts filming, we might be able to estimate the trailer release. Watch this space for the latest news and in the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Crazy Rich Asians (2018) in the player above.

What's the Latest Production Status of Crazy Rich Asians 2?

While there is no official update on the filming of Crazy Rich Asians 2, Jon M. Chu stated in a Collider interview that the film’s script is “in progress.”

Who Are Expected to Star in Crazy Rich Asians 2?

At this time there is no cast announcement for the sequel, but we can expect, based on the follow-up books and their characters, that most of the main cast could reprise their roles. So, if Rachel and Nick’s story is to continue, both Henry Golding and Constance Wu should return for the sequel, along with Gemma Chan and Harry Shum Jr. returning to their characters of Astrid and Charlie respectively. Meanwhile, both Wu and Golding have been in several projects since Crazy Rich Asians, with Golding appearing in films like A Simple Favor, The Gentlemen, and will be next seen in The Old Guard 2, The Tiger's Apprentice, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Wu continued her role on the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat until its end in 2020, then followed that up with Prime Video’s Solos and The Terminal List. Her most notable film roles after Crazy Rich Asians include the crime comedy-drama Hustlers and 2022's Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Since Crazy Rich Asians, Gemma Chan has starred in several films like Captain Marvel, Let Them All Talk, and Eternals, and will be next seen in the films The Creator and The Actor. Glee star Harry Shum Jr. has appeared in popular shows like Shadowhunters and, since 2022, has been starring in a main role in Grey's Anatomy. As far as who else we would like to see returning, it would be a delight to watch Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, and Ken Jeong again, and most of the other cast members reprising the various interesting characters from the first film. But again, we'll have to wait and see who actually makes it back for the sequel.

Who's Making Crazy Rich Asians 2?

Crazy Rich Asians is directed by director-producer-screenwriter Jon M. Chu, a filmmaker best known for previously directing the Step Up sequels, and Now You See Me 2. He also made a film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Heights, and is currently working on a two-part adaptation of the musical Wicked, slated to release in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Since 2020, Chu has been directing and producing the Apple TV+ series Home Before Dark and is expected to be returning to direct Crazy Rich Asian 2. The screenplay for the 2018 film was written by Peter Chiarelli, best known for Now You See Me 2 and The Proposal, and Adele Lim, who has been attached to several well-known television shows like One Tree Hill, Life on Mars, and Private Practice. Lim made her directorial debut with the recent 2023 film Joy Ride, which she also wrote and produced. However, Lim and Chiarelli are not returning for the upcoming sequel after a dispute over pay disparity.

The sequel will instead be written by Amy Wang, whose appointment is the only major update on the sequel’s development since its announcement. Writer-director Wang is best known for previously directing the series The Birch and writing the 2022 miniseries From Scratch. On the other hand, the spin-off film featuring Astrid and Charlie’s love story has been reportedly in early stages of development, with the script being penned by Jason Kim of Barry and Girls fame. Apart from that, there is no news on whether the rest of the production team will return for Crazy Rich Asians 2 or not.

What Will Crazy Rich Asians 2 Be About?

Image via Warner Bros.

Whenever the production of Crazy Rich Asian 2 takes off, it will likely follow the plot from China Rich Girlfriend, Kwan’s second novel in the series. The story picks up two years after the events of Crazy Rich Asians, with the drama around Rachel and Nick’s engagement continuing to unravel. Meanwhile, Rachel learns about her long-lost birth father, who turns out to be wealthier than his would-be Singaporean in-laws, which is going to be a very interesting turn of events for the characters, especially Nick’s domineering and proud mother Eleanor. A heady mix of romance, heartbreaks, family politics, and lots of drama is likely to become the crux of the upcoming sequel.