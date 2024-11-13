It's been some time since Jon M. Chu talked about the sequel to Crazy Rich Asians. The book adaptation proved to be a success for Warner Bros. back when it premiered on the big screen a few years ago. While the studio has been excited about working on a second installment, the development of the sequel hasn't been able to move forward. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chu was able to shed some light on why Crazy Rich Asians 2 hasn't been made yet. When asked about the status of the project, the director explained why finding the right script would be vital for the development of the second installment:

There are a lot of questions about Crazy Rich Asians 2. I always promised the cast, I will not bring them back unless we get a script that’s better and has as much urgency as the first movie. And I think we just haven’t gotten there yet. The first movie, even though people think, “It’s like the book, so the second book should fit in,” it’s actually not. There’s a lot of shifting, architecturally, and so it’s not a straight translation. And then there are characters that you want to see in a movie that are part of the book. We’ve done some versions and it’s never quite hit. The bar is high for all of us to come back to do that, so I’m not going to put the audience through that until we’re ready to do it.

Crazy Rich Asians follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) and Nick Young (Henry Golding). The young couple have been in love for some time, but the fact that Rachel doesn't come from a wealthy family creates tension between her and the people in Nick's life. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan. While the adaptation wasn't expected to become a success, Crazy Rich Asians earned $239 million at the global box office against a very modest budget. The conversation regarding the development of a sequel began because Kwan has written other satirical books.

Since Crazy Rich Asians wasn't immediately produced by Warner Bros., Jon M. Chu moved on towards different projects. After bringing Kevin Kwan's novel to the big screen, the director worked on In the Heights. The film adaptation was based on the musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes. Due to the pandemic, the movie had to be released on Max and in theaters on the same day, but the project allowed Chu to work with the studio once again. Time will tell if the director and Warner Bros. will be reunited for the production of Crazy Rich Asians 2.

Jon M. Chu's Next Project

In the Heights also allowed Jon M. Chu to let the industry know that he was ready to tackle a major musical adaptation. Universal Pictures selected the filmmaker to direct the Wicked movies that will bring the musical created by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman to the big screen. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in the two-part blockbuster that will tell the story of how Elphaba became Oz's biggest public enemy. Considering how Wicked: Part Two won't debut in theaters until November 21, 2025, it may be a while before Jon M. Chu can return to the world of Crazy Rich Asians.

