The world of Crazy Rich Asians seems to be on pause, much to the dismay of fans eagerly awaiting a sequel to the groundbreaking 2018 film. While director Jon M. Chu is riding high on the record-breaking success of Wicked, which opened to a staggering $164.2 million, the fate of the Crazy Rich Asians follow-up remains uncertain. Speaking on Deadline’s Crew Call, Chu provided an update that, while honest, may leave fans feeling bittersweet. The original film, which was based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Kevin Kwon, was an historic achievement in terms of its representation of Asian and Asian American talent, both on and off-screen.

The movie was a stunning hit at the box office around the world, with a $35.2 million domestic opening, ultimately grossing $174.9 million in the U.S. and Canada and close to $240 million worldwide. It made household names out of Henry Golding and Gemma Chan, with standout roles for Constance Wu, Awkwafina and the utterly imperious Michelle Yeoh, and even featured the most cinematic game of Mahjong in history. Yes, you read thar right. It earned two Golden Globe nominations and Warner Bros. quickly announced a sequel after the film's success, with plans to adapt Kwan's second book, China Rich Girlfriend.

Why Is There No 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel?

But here we are, six years later and very little progress to show. Amy Wang was reportedly working on a draft that would merge the second and third books (China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems), while a spin off featuring Chan's Astrid Young Teo and her romance with Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr.) was also announced in 2022, and HBO has reportedly expressed interest in a potential Crazy Rich Asians series, but it's all been "pipeline stuff" with nothing concrete. As for the reasons behind that, Chu noted the challenge of meeting fan expectations, and adapting the original novels. The first film diverged quite significantly from the novel.

“I won’t bring everyone back unless it’s worth it. There’s too much on the line for everybody. I want the best thing. I want it to be worthy of what Crazy Rich Asians 1 was. We’ve tried all different versions. It’s hard because people think the first movie is like the book, but it actually is not. It’s the right spirit, but the plotting is very different. And so, you can’t just go and translate. And we’ve tried versions and the fact is, is that we just haven’t gotten there. There’s no way I’m dragging the audience back. There’s no way—the bar is too high. So, in time, when we get there, we will. To me, that sequel right now is that the Broadway musical that we’re working on. That’s very exciting and very fun."

For now, fans will need to rely on the original film and those novels for more adventures from Singapore's Young family. Chu's latest, Wicked, is in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on all things Crazy Rich Asians and more.

