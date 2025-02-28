We’ve got some crazy great news today for fans of Crazy Rich Asians, as Max has announced the development of a new series centered on Kevin Kwan’s book of the same name. As of right now, things are just getting started on the small-screen off-shoot, which comes seven years after the book received a big-screen telling via Jon M. Chu’s critically-celebrated film. The project hails from Adele Lim, who served as a co-writer on the big-screen version and is also known for her directorial eye behind the 2023 comedy, Joy Ride. Lim will be the title’s showrunner, writer, and executive producer, the latter of which she’ll be joined by Chu under his Electric Somewhere banner, as well as Kwan. As of right now, no release window has been set for the series to make its debut on HBO.

Crazy Rich Asians was one of the biggest films of 2018, nabbing award after award from prestigious events, including two Golden Globe nominations. Fans have long been hoping for a follow-up film or even a series that would continue the story, as Kwan has plenty of novels to choose from. However, it sounds like (for now at least) that the series will be a remake of the story first put on screen in Chu’s film. No casting announcements have come yet either, so it’s unclear whether names like Constance Wu or Henry Golding will reprise their roles in whatever HBO has up their sleeves. It was also reported that — despite the series coming in hot with development already underway — the feature-length sequel is still in the works, so it’s really anyone’s guess as to how the show will play out.

What’s ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ About, and Who Was In the Movie?