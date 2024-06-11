The Big Picture Crazy Rich Asians is being developed into a series for Max, along with other exciting projects in the pipeline for HBO.

The rise of Asian filmmaking has been impressive, with Crazy Rich Asians exceeding expectations at the box office.

The movie brought better representation to Hollywood, combining culture and rom-com elements in a fun and heartwarming story.

As revealed exclusively via Variety, the beloved and boundary-breaking comedy Crazy Rich Asians is officially being developed into a series for Max. In reference to what is next in the pipeline for HBO in the next 18 months, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, Casey Bloys, spoke of the upcoming television adaptation, as well as projects in The Conjuring and DC universes. Bloys said, "There are other properties like “The Conjuring,” which is a big movie franchise that we’re developing into a series, as well as “Crazy Rich Asians.” We’re developing in DC, the “Green Lantern” property, as a series as well".

The future of Max looks bright, with a plethora of exciting upcoming projects already announced on top of these newly confirmed endeavors. This comes after Max has officially launched in France and Belgium, with the countries joining the many others already signed with Max that are ready to air the upcoming second season of House of the Dragon. As one of HBO's greatest exports, the Game of Thrones prequel is set to be one of the biggest releases on this summer's streaming calendar, with the second season arriving on June 16.

'Crazy Rich Asians' Was a Wealthy Winner at the Box Office

It has been well-documented just how impressive the rise of Asian filmmaking has been over recent years. With the spotlight finally placed in its direction, Asian filmmaking has seen a huge increase in popularity, fronted by the likes of Parasite and Crazy Rich Asians. Helmed by the immensely talented Jon M. Chu, the movie saw an ensemble of some of the best Asian actors of our time, including the likes of Gemma Chan (Humans), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Awkwafina (The Farewell), and many more. The movie was praised for bringing better representation to mainstream Hollywood media, whilst also using a tried and tested rom-com formula to bring to life a charming and laugh-out-loud funny story. On a budget of just $30 million, the film exceeded $230 million, making it one of 2018's biggest success stories. In Matt Goldberg's official review of the film for Collider, he gushes over its best aspects, saying:

"And yet there’s no denying that this is a fun, electric movie that never denies culture or heritage. Sometimes the wealth aspect distracts us from those elements, but we always return to the heart of the story, which is both about Chinese-Americans and Chinese nationals, and the similarities and the differences between the two. It makes for a unique experience, one I’m eager to relive. Yes, there are the standard romcom beats. Yes, there are lavish displays of wealth. But as Crazy Rich Asians does time and again, it sings you a familiar song in its own voice and it sounds lovely."

A Crazy Rich Asians series is officially in the works at Max, with the streamer currently hosting the original movie, available to watch right now.

