It's time to prepare for the most brutal mother-in-law in the entire continent of Asia, as the Golden Globe-nominated Crazy Rich Asians, starring a radiant Michelle Yeoh, hits Max next month. Crazy Rich Asians is based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel of the same name and became an instant classic when it premiered in 2018. The film follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a New York economics professor who discovers that her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), is not just any charming gentleman, he’s the heir to one of the wealthiest families in Singapore.

What ensues is a whirlwind journey into a world of jaw-dropping opulence, high stakes family drama, and, oddly, the most cinematic game of Mahjong in history. Yeoh delivers a powerhouse performance as a woman grappling with tradition and keeping her son on his "destined" path, and even comes across as sympathetic despite her coldness. Also, Awkwafina has a lot of clothes in the trunk of her car and we should all be so prepared.

Will We Get a 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel?

Six years on from the smash hit original, we have very little to show for it. Amy Wang was said to be working on a draft that would merge the second and third books in the series, (China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems), while a spin off featuring Chan's Astrid Young Teo and her romance with Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr.) was also touted back in 2022, and HBO has reportedly expressed interest in a potential Crazy Rich Asians television adaptation, but it's just a lot of "blue sky" stuff without anything concrete. As to why that is, well, Chu admitted there was a significant challenge in terms of fan expectations which had to be met, as well as adapting the novels, as the first film diverged significantly from its source material.

“I won’t bring everyone back unless it’s worth it. There’s too much on the line for everybody. I want the best thing. I want it to be worthy of what Crazy Rich Asians 1 was. We’ve tried all different versions. It’s hard because people think the first movie is like the book, but it actually is not. It’s the right spirit, but the plotting is very different. And so, you can’t just go and translate. And we’ve tried versions and the fact is, is that we just haven’t gotten there. There’s no way I’m dragging the audience back. There’s no way—the bar is too high. So, in time, when we get there, we will. To me, that sequel right now is that the Broadway musical that we’re working on. That’s very exciting and very fun."

For now, fans will need to rely on the original film and those novels for more adventures from Singapore's Young family. Chu's latest, Wicked, is in theaters now.

Crazy Rich Asians arrives on Max on January 1. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on all things Crazy Rich Asians and more.