If you're looking for a movie that’s equal parts romance, drama, jaw-dropping opulence and Awkwafina carrying a high-speed wardrobe this Valentine’s Day, then look no further than Crazy Rich Asians, the blockbuster romantic comedy starring Michelle Yeoh, which is now streaming on Max. This 2018 smash hit, based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel, was a smash hit with fans and critics and that's evident with a glowing 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a New York economics professor, who discovers her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) isn’t just a humble Hugh Grant sort, he's actually the heir to one of the oldest and richest families in Singapore. Don't you hate when that happens? Well, in Rachel's case, yes, you do.

What starts as a meet-the-family trip quickly spirals into drama, cringe, and agony as ridiculous parties, outrageous spending, affairs, family feuds and, of course, Yeoh's imperious matriarch, Eleanor Young. Yeoh’s performance is nothing short of iconic, as she delicately balances icy authority with a soft side, but for the most part, you'll be absolutely terrified of her.

Collider's review of the movie hailed its representation and uniqueness in terms of its all-Asian cast and director, and how it presented "the heart of the story, which is both about Chinese-Americans and Chinese nationals, and the similarities and the differences between the two".

Will There Be a Sequel to 'Crazy Rich Asians'?

Six years after Crazy Rich Asians became a global phenomenon, fans are still waiting for a sequel, and the wait has been excruciating. Director Jon M. Chu ( Wicked ) and the team have been tight-lipped about progress, but challenges adapting Kwan’s sequels ( China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems ) have reportedly slowed things down. Chu has been clear though, as he won’t settle for anything less than a follow-up that’s worthy of the original film’s legacy .

“I won’t bring everyone back unless it’s worth it,” Chu explained. “There’s too much on the line for everybody… We’ve tried all different versions… and the fact is, we just haven’t gotten there.”

Instead, fans might need to pin their hopes on other projects, like a planned spin-off following Astrid (Gemma Chan) and Charlie (Harry Shum Jr.), or even a Broadway adaptation of the story. For now, though, the original film remains the gold standard of glamorous, heartfelt rom-coms.

Crazy Rich Asians is available to stream now on Max.