Following the film’s immense success in 2018, it is shocking that we haven’t gotten a sequel to the exuberant and poignant world of Crazy Rich Asians. So, it is only fitting that Max has announced a sequel series, allowing us to quench our raging thirst for the Young’s family drama over a longer runtime. Based on Kevin Kwan’s trilogy of the same name, there are plenty of stories patiently waiting to be adapted to the screen. Considering how well the first novel was adapted, with the depth and thoughtfulness in each storyline and character, we can remain hopeful that this future series will retain the same charm. This is amplified by the series not being limited by the conventions of a feature film-length rom-com, allowing for a more paced exploration while achieving the same depth. Aside from being quality entertainment, Crazy Rich Asians has also become a cultural milestone in the media landscape, and it is never a bad thing to reach for more effective and heartfelt representation.

The 'Crazy Rich Asian' Story Has Potential for Deeper Stories

Kwan’s trilogy makes Crazy Rich Asians the perfect candidate for a series, especially with the wildly positive reception of the 2018 film. The next two installments of the series contain a wealth of new storylines and characters that evoke the same boisterous comedy and heart-warming moments as the first. Following Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) continuing to navigate the wealthy and high-class world of her boyfriend Nick Young’s (Henry Golding) outrageously powerful family, the next novels also delve into her own past, where she finally meets her birth father. As the Asian diaspora and cultural pressures collide when the setting changes from the Singaporean elite to the inner circles of China, each character grapples with their shifting identities, offering a gold mine of captivating stories. While the novels are tailor-made for a TV show, the film also promises that these stories will be given justice as they are translated to the screen.

From the central conceit of Rachel and Nick navigating the nuances of being Chinese-American in their ancestral land, to Astrid’s (Gemma Chan) more sobering subplot of being a wealthy and successful woman in a relationship with an insecure man, the film has already managed to pack so much depth and complexity into its shorter runtime. With such rich and vibrant characters rooted in equally rich stories, the only downfall of the film adaptation is that there wasn’t enough of it. A series would allow for a more paced and deliberate execution, while hopefully retaining the same vitality of the stories, though it is still unclear who will be working on this series.

Crazy Rich Asians’ mastery over emotion is particularly pertinent in Astrid’s storyline. Brutal, unforgiving, and quiet, her tragic yet powerful character deftly wins the hearts of audiences despite being a minor subplot in the film. Astrid's immense popularity is cemented by the fact fans were thrilled about a Deadline report regarding producer Jason Kim working on a potential sequel revolving around her story in 2022. Touting an enthralling presence and a compelling characterization, Astrid is by far one of the characters we look most forward to revisiting in a series, especially since her potential storyline from the second novel, Crazy Rich Girlfriend, includes a new multi-millionaire boyfriend and explores the downsides of this completely opposite dynamic.

A 'Crazy Rich Asian' Series Can Transcend Rom-Com Tropes

While Crazy Rich Asians proves it can effectively engage with its source material, it also proves that it can do so while embracing the conventions of the rom-com genre. From the wildly unrealistic premise to the shameless inclusion of romantic tropes, the film delivers a timeless rom-com that still manages to be fresh and stunning. The most prevalent trope used is absolutely Rachel’s best friend, Peik (Awkwafina), who not only masters the comedic and ridiculously supportive side character, but also facilitates a classic makeover montage. Confident in interacting with the genre, while wrapping it in breathtaking shots of luxury and exuberance, Crazy Rich Asians can potentially take a step further and transcend it in Max’s sequel series.

While there are still conventions prevalent in a rom-com series, the longer run-time and episodic nature of a show will allow for a more flexible handling of the genre. Being able to diverge from the well-tested formula of a rom-com should allow for a more creative handling of the material while also giving the series more breadth to engage in a deeper dive into the characters and the culture. It is much easier to stray from conventions in a show, a prime example being Bridgerton, whose recent third season included an entirely new storyline that wasn’t in its source material while also retaining the romantic essence of the novels. Crazy Rich Asians has already gotten romantic depth and cultural vibrancy mastered. The framework of a show provides an opportunity for adventurous creativity that hopefully captures the same essence of everything we loved about the original film.

'Crazy Rich Asians' Has Phenomenal Cultural Representation

The potential for rom-com conventions not overcrowding the meaningful storyline could also bolster their already flawless ability to effectively represent Chinese-American and Chinese national cultures. Particularly through Nick and Rachel’s primary storyline, the film cultivates a rich culture visually and emotionally. Though they are the Singaporean elite, they still engage in more grounded traditions, especially conveyed in the heartfelt scene of the family making dumplings together, passing on their traditions to the next generation. Alongside the sincere scenes are the more difficult ones too, that examine the isolating and divisive experience of the Asian diaspora, particularly as Rachel is willing yet struggles to connect with the traditional family. As a film that has already proved it is adept at meaningfully engaging with an overlooked culture, the sequel series becomes a much-needed addition to representation.

With rom-com shows like Never Have I Ever becoming cultural milestones in the media, why not add another feel-good rom-com to the budding catalog of representative works? Asian film-making itself has also increased in popularity, particularly in the more sinister genres, with installments like Parasite and Squid Game completely changing the game for the genre. Crazy Rich Asians made its mark in this lighter genre, and it is time that success flourishes again, if not for representation’s sake, then at least for our love for the impeccable characters and culture. As such, through its abundance of resounding storylines, its potential to transcend its genre and its importance in representation, Crazy Rich Asians is tailor-made for a sequel series whose return is highly anticipated.

Crazy Rich Asians is available to stream now on Netflix in the U.S.

