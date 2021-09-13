The complete list of winners at the 73rd Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The 73rd Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held over this past weekend of September 11 and 12, have officially come to a close. Among the big winners were Disney's The Mandalorian and The Queen’s Gambit, the latter of which took nine awards home for Netflix.

The creative and technical achievement awards on Saturday included categories such as cinematography, costume design, hairstyling, production design, editing, and sound mixing. Meanwhile, Sunday afternoon's events featured categories like animated programming, reality host, narrator, documentary filmmaking, and reality program, and the Sunday evening ceremony showcased all the major categories like best actor and actress, music and lyrics, short-form series, TV movie, variety sketches, variety special, and writing for a variety special.

The Mandalorian walked away with several awards, including Stunt Coordination and Performance, Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), and Prosthetic Makeup, while WandaVision netted the MCU its first Emmys by winning awards for Production Design, Costumes, and Original Music and Lyrics for the song "Agatha All Along."

RELATED: 2021 Emmy Nominations: Here's Who Made the Cut

See the full list of winners from Saturday's ceremony below:

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie was won by The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix).

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series was won by Country Comfort (Netflix).

(Netflix). Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) was won by The Mandalorian (Disney+).

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) was won by The Crown (Netflix).

(Netflix). Outstanding Contemporary Costumes was won by Pose (FX).

(FX). Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling was won by Pose (FX).

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program was won by Saturday Night Live (NBC).

(NBC). Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) was won by Pose (FX).

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) was won by Saturday Night Live (NBC).

The three winners for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming (Juried Award) were Black is King (Disney+), The Masked Singer (Fox), and Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular (IFC).

(Disney+), (Fox), and (IFC). Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes was won by WandaVision (Disney+).

(Disney+). Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried Award) was won by For All Mankind: Time Capsule (Apple TV+).

(Apple TV+). Outstanding Interactive Program was won by Space Explorers: The ISS Experience (Oculus).

(Oculus). Outstanding Main Title Design was won by The Good Lord Bird (Showtime).

(Showtime). Outstanding Motion Design (Juried Award) was won by Calls (Apple TV+).

(Apple TV+). Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series was won by The Corners (ABC).

(ABC). Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling was won Bridgerton (Netflix).

(Netflix). Outstanding Period Costumes was won by The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix).

Outstanding Period Makeup and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) was won by The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix).

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming was won by A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO).

(HBO). Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) was won by Mare of Easttown (HBO).

(HBO). Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) was won by The Queen's Gambit (Netflix).

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) was won by WandaVision (Disney+).

(Disney+). Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special was won by The Oscars (ABC).

(ABC). Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition Series was won by Saturday Night Live (NBC).

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup was won by The Mandalorian (Disney+).

Otstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series was won by Ted Lasson (Apple TV+).

(Apple TV+). Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series was won by The Crown (Netflix).

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie was won by The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix).

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation was won by Love, Death & Robots (Netflix).

(Netflix). Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) was won by Lovecraft Country (HBO).

(HBO). Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special was won by The Queen's Gambit (Netflix).

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation was won by Ted Lasso (Apple TV+).

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) was won by The Mandalorian (Disney+).

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie was won by The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix).

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special was won by David Byrne's American Utopia (HBO).

The list of winners from Ceremony 2 is as follows:

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking was won by 76 Days (Pluto).

(Pluto). Outstanding Animated Program was won by Genndy Tartakovsky's (Adult Swim).

(Adult Swim). Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program was won by RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1).

(VH1). Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance was won by Maya Rudolph in Big Mouth (Netflix).

in (Netflix). Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program was won by David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix).

(Netflix). Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program was won by Life Below Zero (Nat Geo).

(Nat Geo). Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program was won by Kirsten Johnson for Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix).

for (Netflix). Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program was won by Nick Murray for RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1).

for (VH1). Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series was won by Secrets of The Whales (Disney+).

(Disney+). Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special was won by Boys State (Apple TV+).

(Apple TV+). Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program was won by RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1).

for RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1). Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special was won by Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN).

(CNN). Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score) was won by Steven Price for David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix).

for David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix). Outstanding Narrator was won by Sterling K. Brown on Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN).

on (CNN). Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program was won by The Social Dilemma (Netflix).

(Netflix). Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program was won by RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1).

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program was won by Life Below Zero (Nat Geo).

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program was won by Love, Death & Robots (Netflix).

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series was won by Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man (YouTube).

(YouTube). Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) was won by The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (HBO).

(HBO). Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) was won by David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix).

Outstanding Structured Reality Program was won by Queer Eye (Netflix).

(Netflix). Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program was won by The Social Dilemma (Netflix).

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program was won by RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1).

Lastly, the winners for Ceremony 3 are below:

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series was won by J. B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills on Mapleworth Murders (Quibi).

as Chief Billy Bills on (Quibi). Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series was won by Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick on Keke Palmer's Turnt Up with the Taylors (Facebook Watch).

as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick on (Facebook Watch). Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series was won by Ted Lasso (Apple TV+).

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series was won by The Crown (Netflix).

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie was won by The Queen's Gambit (Netflix).

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming was won by Debbie Allen for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix).

for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix). Outstanding Commercial was won by "You Can't Stop Us" (Nike).

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series was won by Don Roy King on Saturday Night Live (NBC).

on Saturday Night Live (NBC). Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special was won by Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix).

(Netflix). Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series was won by Dave Chappelle on Saturday Night Live (NBC).

on (NBC). Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series was won by Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman on Lovecraft Country (HBO).

as George Freeman on Lovecraft Country (HBO). Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series was won by Maya Rudolph on Saturday Night Live (NBC).

on Saturday Night Live (NBC). Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series was won by Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown (Netflix).

as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown (Netflix). Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series was won by Saturday Night Live (NBC).

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special was won by David Byrne's American Utopia (HBO).

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score) was won by Carlos Rafael Rivera for The Queen's Gambit (Netflix).

for The Queen's Gambit (Netflix). Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) was won by Ludwig Göransson for The Mandalorian (Disney+).

for The Mandalorian (Disney+). Outstanding Music Direction was won by Bo Burnham for Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix).

for Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix). Outstanding Music Supervision was won by Ciara Elwis and Matt Biffa for I May Destroy You (HBO).

and for (HBO). Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music was won by Blake Neely for The Flight Attendant (HBO Max).

for (HBO Max). Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics was won by WandaVision for the song "Agatha All Along" (Disney+).

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series was won by Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV).

(Apple TV). Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie was won by The Mandalorian (Disney+).

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode was won by Star Trek: Discovery (Episode: "Su'kal") (Paramount+).

(Episode: "Su'kal") (Paramount+). Outstanding Stunt Coordination was won by The Mandalorian (Disney+).

Outstanding Stunt Performance was won by The Mandalorian (Disney+).

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series was won by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO).

(HBO). Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special was won by Hamilton (Disney+).

(Disney+). Outstanding Television Movie was won by Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix).

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special was won by Bo Burnham for Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix).

The remaining Emmys are set to be given out on September 19. The ceremony will be available for live streaming on Paramount+ for premium subscribers.

KEEP READING: Emmy Awards to Require Negative COVID Test in Addition to Proof of Vaccination

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Matrix 4': Release Date, Cast, Trailer Details, & Everything We Know So Far Red pill or blue pill? It’s time to go down the rabbit hole one more time.

Read Next