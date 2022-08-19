From the sword and sorcery boom of the 1980s to Peter Jackson's beloved Lord of the Rings trilogy, the fantasy genre has been explored from dozens of angles in cinema. While the genre is often associated with a sense of whimsy, many fantasy films aim to examine the darker sides of their imaginative worlds.

From nostalgic nightmare fuel to modern fantasy cult classics, the following films are some shining examples of a seamless blending of horror and adventure, forging a wholly unique experience all their own.

'Gretel & Hansel' (2020)

When their mother is driven mad by an unknown evil, siblings Hansel (Samuel Leakey) and Gretel (Sophia Lillis) flee their home. They eventually discover a house in the woods inhabited by the elderly Holda (Alice Krige). The woman appears hospitable at first, but it isn't long before the children begin to suspect that she has more sinister intentions in mind.

This imperfect yet underrated genre exercise was released in the dumping ground of January 2020, a shame considering it stands a cut above most throwaway films of that year. It's an eerie and genuinely unsettling interpretation of the Grimm fairy tale, with shades of Giallo and '80s horror fantasy in every frame. The PG-13-rated film also feels less like a watered-down R-rated affair and more like the edgier children's films of old, instilling the whole ordeal with an infectious sense of nostalgia.

'The Dark Crystal' (1982)

Set on the fictional planet of Thra, Jen (Jim Henson), one of the last of the Gelfling race, sets out on a journey to find a shard of the sacred dark crystal, said to provide balance to the universe once. Unfortunately, the rest of the crystal is possessed by the evil Skeksis, a vulture-like race intent on using the crystal's power to gain total control of the universe.

Anyone raised in the 80s or early 90s is likely to have been cursed with nightmares from this wildly imaginative cult classic. Puppet master Henson put his penchant for world-building outside the more light-hearted Muppets on display, imbuing every dark corner of Thra with equal parts danger and wonder.

'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

In 1944 Spain, 11-year-old Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) travels with her pregnant mother (Ariadna Gil) and stepfather, the ruthless Captain Vidal (Sergi Lopez), to their new home. One night, she wanders into the woods and meets a mystical faun (Doug Jones). He tells Ofelia she is the reincarnation of a princess from years ago and that she can one day return to her forgotten kingdom if she completes three tasks.

The modern master of dark fantasy, Guillermo del Toro, brings this haunting allegory to life with his inventive creature concepts and distinct vision. One scene, in particular, involving a grotesque child-eating monster known as the Pale Man, is considered by many to be the pinnacle of horror in modern fantasy storytelling and isn't likely to be topped any time soon.

'Return to Oz' (1985)

After being sent to a mental hospital for claiming to have visited another realm, young Dorothy Gale (Fairuza Balk) attempts to escape amid a violent storm. To her surprise, she awakens in the fantastical world of Oz she once knew, only to find that a new evil now threatens the land.

This bizarre, belated, and unofficial sequel to 1939's The Wizard of Oz is more faithful to the work of L. Frank Baum than the beloved classic, especially in its darker atmosphere and more adult themes. From masked madmen with wheels for appendages to a witch with a collection of interchangeable heads, Return to Oz is filled with disturbing choices that make for a one-of-a-kind curiosity of fantasy filmmaking.

'The Secret of NIMH' (1982)

Widowed mother-mouse Mrs. Brisby (Elizabeth Hartman) takes her children from their home when the threat of a farmer's plow looms on the horizon. Unfortunately, one of her sons is ill, and she must remain near their home to protect him. She eventually accepts help from lab rats with enhanced intelligence from experiments, only to find herself involved in a power struggle among them.

On paper, The Secret of NIMH is an offbeat project for a family film, yet strangely works better in execution than it has any right to. The animation is stunning and specific, and the predators that Mrs. Brisby encounters on her journey are brilliantly designed, moving with a feral intensity. This underrated classic holds up as one of the most ambitious and well-realized animated works not released by Disney.

'Solomon Kane' (2009)

In early 17th century England, sword-for-hire Solomon Kane swears off violence after encountering a demon gives him a new outlook on life. However, an evil looms on the horizon, and he'll soon be called upon again to wield his sword and save the world.

For anyone disappointed with 2004's Van Helsing but craving a similar movie, look no further than the cult hit Solomon Kane. The film squeezes every ounce of potential out of its modest budget to create a sprawling but eerie world filled with inventive creatures and plenty of scares to compliment the swordplay.

'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Based on the classic short story by Washington Irving, Sleepy Hollow follows constable Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) as he travels to the titular small town to investigate a series of beheadings.

Tim Burton fits like a glove with the gothic mystery of Sleepy Hollow, bringing his penchant for creepy atmosphere and storybook whimsy to the table. One of his few R-rated offerings, it's a glimpse at the gleefully horrific possibilities not often fully realized in his career.

'Spirited Away' (2001)

10-year-old Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi) and her family come across a seemingly abandoned amusement park. Before she knows it, Chihiro is whisked away to another realm, where the park is a resort for supernatural beings.

Master of animation Hayao Miyazaki created what many consider to be his magnum opus with the strange and beautiful world of Spirited Away. The film's most intriguing invention is No-Face, a mysterious and sensitive creature that, on separate occasions, represents pure horror and an endearing sweetness. With this single speechless character, No-Face embodies the complex dichotomy of Miyazaki's fantastical vision.

'The Witches' (1990)

While staying in a hotel in England with his grandmother, Luke (Jasen Fisher) accidentally discovers a secret coven of witches. He soon learns of their plan to turn all the children into mice with a magic potion and must stop them before it's too late.

A leftover of the 80s stream of nightmare-fueling children's movies, The Witches, utilizes practical makeup and off-putting cinematography to create an unsettling atmosphere throughout. Angelica Houston as the High Witch is a terrifying presence on her own, but a memorable scene where her face is peeled off is likely to disturb even the toughest viewers.

'Coraline' (2009)

After moving to a new home, young Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning) explores the house, discovering a secret door that acts as a gateway to a parallel universe. While the grass initially appears greener, she soon realizes that the mirror version of her family has no intention of letting her go back home.

Brought to life using LAIKA Studios' gorgeous stop-motion animation, Coraline brings to mind 90s stop-motion greats like James and the Giant Peach and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Similar to those films, it has a constant undercurrent of darkness just below the surface, with small touches like black button eyes and broad strokes like the final demonic form of the "Other Mother" toward the film's climax.

